Although they did not get to walk across the stage at Gallagher-Iba Arena on the Oklahoma State University campus, a group of Pittsburg County 4-H’ers still received recognition for their hard work during the 99th State 4-H Roundup, which took place virtually.
Emilee Coxsey, McAlester, was named the state record book winner in the public speaking project. Fred and Leesa Stanley sponsor the $1,200 scholarship she received. An active 4-H’er for seven years, she is a member of the Frink Chambers 4-H Club. Her main project areas include STEM, citizenship, leadership, performing arts and public speaking. She successfully led the Friendship Bench Project to help stop bullying and has reached over 154,000 people through her workshops with the Foundation for Tomorrow Project. She serves as a Pittsburg County 4-H Ambassador and was named Miss McAlester’s 2019 Outstanding Teen. She is a junior at McAlester High School and the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey.
Reed Marcum, an active 4-H’er for six years, was named the state citizenship record book winner. The Mike Synar Memorial sponsored this $1,200 scholarship. Marcum is a member of the Frink Chambers 4-H Club where he focuses on citizenship projects. Some of his serve projects include toy giveaways and collecting school supplies. He has raised $33,000 for the Hudson Strong Foundation through silent auctions and the funds are donated for medical field scholarships and families dealing with cancer. He also is active with football, church and mock trial activities. He is the son of Angie Miller and Jim Marcum and is a sophomore at McAlester High School.
Canadian 4-H Club member Makayla Hamilton received the 4-H OYE Scholarship. This $1000 award is sponsored by Oklahoma Youth EXPO. Hamilton is a recent graduate of Canadian High School. She focused on Photography and Leadership during her 4-H Career. She helped create the Pittsburg County 4-H Fund-Raising Dinner and raised over $4000 in one day with this program. Makayla is a State 4-H Key Club winner and a Pittsburg County 4-H Ambassador. She has served as County 4-H President for the last two years. She is a recent County 4-H Hall of Fame winner. She was a winner of the Judy Hightower Memorial 4-H/OHCE Scholarship and the Dee Goddard Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Tamra Springer.
Clover Power 4-H Club member Zoe Boatright received the Rule of Law Graduating Senior Scholarship. This $1,200 award is sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment. During her nine years in 4-H, Boatright was active in the childcare and recreation project areas. She was instrumental in starting the Operation: It’s In The Bag service project, which provided bags full of necessities for babies and small children in foster care. She is listed on the principal’s honor roll and has been named Student of the Month. She also works with youth and women in the local shelter. A 2020 graduate of Lakewood Christian School, she is the daughter of Melissa Shields.
Brandi Moore received the $1,200 Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment. Moore was an active member of 4-H for 10 years and excelled at leadership and public speaking. She spent most of her 4-H career focusing on mental and physical health with the Catch-4-Kids Nutrition program, as well as Character Counts curriculum. Through these efforts she reached more than 30,000 youth. She demonstrated her leadership skills through a number of club offices, including president of the state 4-H leadership council. She is a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and a RISE Scholarship recipient. She is a junior at Northeastern State University and the daughter of Billy and Sheryl Moore.
Rachel Eggleston, an active 4-H’er for nine years, received the Oklahoma Association of Fairs and Festivals Scholarship. The $1,000 award is sponsored by the Oklahoma Association of Fairs and Festivals. Eggleston is a member of the Kiowa 4-H Club where her main project area is performing arts. She has worked on numerous leadership and citizenship projects, with her favorite activity being part of the Oklahoma 4-H Music Corps group where she showcased her musical talent. Other activities include softball and serving as a mentor in Lads to Leaders. She is a 2020 graduate of Kiowa High School and the daughter of Rob and Beverly Eggleston.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
