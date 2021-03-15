Our county 4-H program recently held our annual 4-H Photography Contest with the addition that we would also accept entries virtually.
Our results for this event were as follows-
Junior Grand Champion (grades 3-7)-Sara Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Junior Reserve Grand Champion-Brycen Shannon, Kiowa
Senior Grand Champion (grades 8-12)-Taylor Kelley, MHS
Reserve Grand Champion-Jenna Gaberino, MHS
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2): Kiowa-Aiden Nichols and Clover Power-Mikey Shields; Frink-Chambers-Sadie Miller.
Blue Participation Ribbons: Will Rogers-Noah Few; Clover Power-Shane Francies, Mariska Shields, and Shannon Francies; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (3 ribbons), Shaylee Nichols-Blue; MHS-Emilee Coxsey (2 ribbons), Taylor Kelley (2 ribbons), Jenna Gaberino (2 ribbons); Frink-Chambers-Brayden Cain (2 ribbons), Kaylin Thomas, Mason Coxsey (2 ribbons), Ruby Kellogg (2 ribbons), Sara Kellogg (2 ribbons), Jenson Whetsel, Aspen Kelley (2 ribbons), Ava Aldridge, Kaden Kay.
All of these entries may be submitted in the 2021 County Fair. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
