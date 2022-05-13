Due to the large size of our County 4-H Program we hold three 4-H Impressive Dress Contests instead of one county event. The objectives of these events include learning coordination, proper fit, and clothing combinations. Members can stay up-t-date on styler. 4-H members can learn proper attire for various occasions. Those three events have been held and we have the results.
Haileyville Location:
Grand Champion:
Junior (grades 3-7)-
Western Wear-Ashlin Wilson
Dress Wear-Brian Clark
Active Sports Wear-Lexi Johnston
Formal Wear-Brian Clark
Casual Wear-Brian Clark
Senior (grades 8-12)-
Grand Champion Dress Wear, Active Sportswear and Casual Wear-Aiden Jennings
Ribbons-
Blue-Ashlin Wilson (4 ribbons), Pheonix Gallegos, Brian Clark (4 ribbons), Lexi Johnston, Ember Duffy, Aiden Jennings (3 ribbons), Lexi Johnston
Red-Lexi Johnston (2 ribbons), Brian Clark
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2)-Aleah McGuire (3 ribbons), Blake Clark (5 ribbons), Rylee McGuire (2 ribbons)
Canadian Location:
Grand Champion:
Junior-
Western Wear-Haley Dever
Active Sportswear-Emma Brady
Formal Wear-Lillie Cox
Dress Wear-Lillie Cox
Casual Wear-Rylie Hamilton
Blue Ribbons-Rylie Hamilton (3 ribbons), Haley Dever (3 ribbons), Emma Brady (5 ribbons), Lillie Cox (4 ribbons), Quinn Brady (2 ribbons).
Frink-Chambers Location:
Grand Champion:
Junior-
Western Wear-Rhiannon Johnson
Dress Wear-Caroline Calaway
Active Sportswear-Hailey Stephan
Formal Wear-Katie Price
Casual Wear-Tinsley Boatright
Senior-
Dress Wear-Jayde Lee
Active Sportswear-Sabyn Gaither
Casual Wear-Blake Byrum
Blue Ribbons-Karsyn Alsup, Cooper Bryant (3 ribbons), Kaden Kay, Macey Jenson, Jayton Burks, William Milligan (3 ribbons), Jaxon Tarron (3 ribbons), Aubrey Lee (2 ribbons), Sara Kellogg, Hailey Stephan (3 ribbons), Tinsley Boatright, Sophie Eaton (2 ribbons), Chloe Boatright, Kyleigh Quaid, Katie Price (2 ribbons), Alexis Ross (2 ribbons), Maggi Neill, Adalyn Yancey, Shea Biafore (3 ribbons), Caroline Calaway (3 ribbons), Ava Aldridge, Samantha Pope (3 ribbons), Jagger McCabe, Louis Martinez (2 ribbons), Treby Cooper, Brantlie Williams (3 ribbons), Kenadie Austin, Raylan Bernardi (2 ribbons), Easton Wester, Preslie Angeli (3 ribbons), Bentley Edwards (2 ribbons), Brayden Cain (2 ribbons), Makensey Shelton (2 ribbons), Cannon Porter, Rhiannon Johnson (2 ribbons), Lexi Putnick, Phyfer Beck, Addie Dixon (3 ribbons), Roman Wimsett (2 ribbons), Soul Barnes (2 ribbons), Macie Price (2 ribbons), Zayden Travis, Blake Byrum, Jayde Lee (3 ribbons), Sabyn Gaither (3 ribbons).
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
