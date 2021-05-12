Pittsburg County 4-H recently held our Craft Contest. The items for this contest are from section 303 of the County Fair Book called Leisure Education and Cultural Arts. Items entered in this event can be entered in the 2021 County Fair. Results were as follows:
Junior Grand Champion (grades 3-7)-Brycen Shannon, Kiowa
Junior Reserve Grand Champion-Mason Coxsey, Frink-Chambers
Senior Grand Champion (grades 8-12)-Emilee Coxsey, McAlester High School
Senior Reserve Grand Champion-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2)-Clover Power-Aviana Lardi, Mikey Shields (3 ribbons); Kiowa-Aiden Nichols, Auggi Stone (3 ribbons), Bentlee Stone, Blayke Shore (2), Blayne Shore, Camilla Timmerman, Carmin Timmerman (5 ribbons), , Clara Wright, Dax Reading (2 ribbons), Erin Ince (2 ribbons), Henley Gee (2 ribbons), Jacob Gage, Jett Baker (2 ribbons), John Patrick Muller (2 ribbons), Jude Baker, Kaden Bradford (2 ribbons), Kalyber Scott (3 ribbons), Kassidy Burkham, Kener Vanvekoven (2 ribbons), Liam Waller (2 ribbons), Lillie McMath (2 ribbons), Lydia Ince (4 ribbons), Mollee McMath (5 ribbons), Remi Scott (3 ribbons), Ryllan Redden (2 ribbons), Taylor Barker (3 ribbons).
Red Ribbons-Clover Power-Mariska Shields (2 ribbons), Shane Francies; Hartshorne-Makayla Autrey; Kiowa-Addison Waller (2 ribbons), Ady Bradford (2 ribbons), Amelia Jimmerson, Annisten Stone, Bella Laysscerd, Brooklyn Timmerman, Ender Reading, Eva Scott (4 ribbons), Gabriel Shores, Hayden Toby, Haylee Toby (2 ribbons), Judah Reed, Kade Endsley, Kaine Endsley, Kash Hutson (2 ribbons), Khlooe Morton, Kylie Butcher (3 ribbons), Lori Linscott, Nicole Griffin, Ocean Rawls (2 ribbons), Rue Stone (2 ribbons), Ryleigh Hutson, Shane Butcher (2 ribbons), Slade Wright (2 ribbons), Trac Strain, Warren Amason, Wyatt Shannon (2 ribbons).
Blue Ribbons-Frink-Chambers-Mason Coxsey, Rylan Upton; Haileyville-Murphy Peterson; Hartshorne-Blare Beare (9 ribbons), Brooklyn Autrey (3 ribbons), Kruz Woods (7 ribbons); Kiowa-Aaliayh Henderson, Ariel Murphy, Bentlee Stone, Brooklyn Timmerman, Brycen Shannon (6 ribbons), Ender Reading (2 ribbons), Eva Scott, Gabriel Shores, Haylie Toby, Judah Reed, Katara Parent, Khlooe Morton (2 ribbons), Kylie Butcher, Nicole Griffin, Nizhoni Powell, Ryleigh Hutson, Slade Wright, Taylor Douthitt (2 ribbons), Trac Strain, Wyatt Shannon; McAlester High School-Emilee Coxsey; Pittsburg-Finley Church.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
