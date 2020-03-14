The Pittsburg County 4-H Craft Contest is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Frink-Chambers School Community Building at 11 a.m. This contest will consist of small articles made in the 4-H Leisure Education and Cultural Arts Projects. No county fair exhibits will be allowed. Each entry must have exhibitor’s name, age and club attached. Exhibits must be permanently signed and dated in an inconspicuous location, if size and material permits. Ceramics should be signed before firing. All entries must be newly crafted. Entries in this contest may be entered in the 2020 Pittsburg County Free Fair.
Age Divisions
• Cloverbuds (grades K-2)
• Juniors (grades 3-7)
• Seniors (ages 8th grade and older) (age as of 9/1/2019)
CATEGORIES
1. Fine Art – Pencil, Charcoal, Pastel, Chalk, Ink
2. Fine Art – Watercolor
3. Fine Art – Oil or Acrylic
4. Ceramics – Glazed (maximum of one piece)
5. Ceramics – Stained (maximum of one piece)
6. Pottery – Original design made from clay using a process of hand molding or on a potter’s wheel
7. Print Process Article – Block printing and other printing methods
8. Nature Craft – Article made from natural materials including weaving or basket making
9. Bead Craft Article
10. Leathercraft – Kit
11. Leathercraft – Original Design
12. Handcrafted Wax Candle
13. Handcrafted Gel Candle
14. Puppet
15. Paper Craft
16. Plastic Craft - Including but not limited to Lego Art. If Lego Art is entered, it must be glued.
17. Duct Tape Craft
18. Miscellaneous (limited to items that cannot be entered in any other class)
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
