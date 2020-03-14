The Pittsburg County 4-H Craft Contest is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Frink-Chambers School Community Building at 11 a.m. This contest will consist of small articles made in the 4-H Leisure Education and Cultural Arts Projects. No county fair exhibits will be allowed. Each entry must have exhibitor’s name, age and club attached. Exhibits must be permanently signed and dated in an inconspicuous location, if size and material permits. Ceramics should be signed before firing. All entries must be newly crafted. Entries in this contest may be entered in the 2020 Pittsburg County Free Fair.

Age Divisions

• Cloverbuds (grades K-2)

• Juniors (grades 3-7)

• Seniors (ages 8th grade and older) (age as of 9/1/2019)

CATEGORIES

1. Fine Art – Pencil, Charcoal, Pastel, Chalk, Ink

2. Fine Art – Watercolor

3. Fine Art – Oil or Acrylic

4. Ceramics – Glazed (maximum of one piece)

5. Ceramics – Stained (maximum of one piece)

6. Pottery – Original design made from clay using a process of hand molding or on a potter’s wheel

7. Print Process Article – Block printing and other printing methods

8. Nature Craft – Article made from natural materials including weaving or basket making

9. Bead Craft Article

10. Leathercraft – Kit

11. Leathercraft – Original Design

12. Handcrafted Wax Candle

13. Handcrafted Gel Candle

14. Puppet

15. Paper Craft

16. Plastic Craft - Including but not limited to Lego Art. If Lego Art is entered, it must be glued.

17. Duct Tape Craft

18. Miscellaneous (limited to items that cannot be entered in any other class)

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu

Tags

Recommended for you