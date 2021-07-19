Twenty-eight Oklahoma 4-Hers representing 17 counties recently participated in the 2021 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska. In all, more than 600 youth, ages 14-18, from over 30 states participated in the competition.
Pittsburg County 4-H’ers who made the trip to Nebraska include Gauge Parker of Crowder, Rykken Brownlee and Luke Clifton of McAlester High School and Jonathan Bullard of Clover Power 4-H.
Ruth Allard, Oklahoma State University Extension assistant specialist in the State 4-H Office, who serves as the statewide coordinator for the Oklahoma 4-H shooting sports program, said this is the major competition in the country for 4-H shooting sports youth.
“Our 4-H members work hard and set goals year after year to be able to be a part of the National 4-H Shooting Sports team. Oklahoma sends the top four participants from our qualifying contests to the National Championships,” Allard said. “Because this event is a national competition, our youth are competing against the best youth from across the nation. They learn so much and meet people from all over.”
There are nine disciplines in which to participate, and Oklahoma was represented in each discipline. Gauge Parker who finished 38th in the Nation and Rykken Brownlee who finished 42nd competed in Compound Archery, Luke Clifton finished 48th in Recurve Archery and Jonathan Bullard finished 52nd in Air Pistol. Oklahoma finished 11th place as a State team in Compound and Recurve Archery both.
We are really proud of all of the participants from Pittsburg County. They did a great job representing our county and Oklahoma at the national competition.
Allard said the shooting sports program encompasses all the goals of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program.
“Shooting Sports is all about education and positive youth development. Members learn life skills, safety and personal development through the shooting sports project,” Allard said. “Shooting sports, which is led by certified volunteers who are trained to coach in their respective disciplines, encompasses all aspects of 4-H, including citizenship, healthy living and science.”
For more information about the 4-H shooting sports project please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
