Innovate Youth Leadership Summit is designed to train teens to Teach workshops to other youth. The Summit will cover workshops in Ag In the Classroom, Robotics, Photography and CS Pathways (Computer Science).
Innovate has been a huge success in the past. In 2019, we were able to train 50 teens in workshops. Our teens scattered across the state and taught over 125 workshops reaching over 5,000 younger 4-H members with STEM programming. If you are interested in this challenge register for Innovate.
This year’s Summit will be held on April 17, 2021 virtual, via Zoom, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Workshops include:
Lessons from Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom
Computer Science and Coding
Photography and Video for workshops and Social Media
Robotics
Innovate will also feature guest speakers! The state 4-H President, Hunter Haxton and the 2021 4-H Youth in Action Award winner, Aidan Spencer.
We are looking for teens in 8th-12th grades
Registration is Free!
Youth will need to bring an Adult Partner to participate in the conference with them. 4-H is based on youth working with Adult partners who help them succeed. This project requires all attending youth to have an adult partner to help them successfully participate in the program and return home to teach Innovate workshops. Adults may partner with multiple youth.
Registration is due April 2nd!
We are challenging all participants to reach 100 contact hours through the workshops they teach.
But wait… there’s more…
The first 20 counties to register at least 4 youth and 2 adults, will receive $500 to support your local Innovate teens!
For registration and more details go to: https://4h.okstate.edu/events/4-h-youth-innovate-summit/index.html
Innovate change in your 4-H program. Challenge yourself to learn new leadership skills, teach workshops in agriculture, computer science, and robotics. Learn how to present fun and exciting programs promoting 4-H, agriculture, and STEM to other youth. This year's Youth Innovate Leadership Summit will include a track system. Each track will include three workshops that will relate to the track topic. Tracks include: Robotics, Computer Science, Photography, and Ag in the Classroom. Please keep in mind that the track you pick, will be the topic you will be learning about for the duration of the summit. All materials needed for each workshop will be sent to the Educator listed on the registration form and distributed to all registered youth and adults.
Registration is due April 2nd! Don’t miss this incredible opportunity!
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.