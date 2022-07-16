Volunteers with the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program learned new ways to engage club members and recognized the achievements of others at the recent 4-H Parent-Volunteer Conference that took place at Oklahoma State University. This year’s theme was 4-H Volunteering: A World of Adventure.
“Our goal for the conference was that each volunteer go home with ideas and activities that they could immediately implement in their clubs,” said Missy Quintero, Oklahoma State 4-H Volunteer Board president. “We offered a variety of workshops and we had opportunities for the volunteers to network and share ideas with others from around the state.”
Attending from Dee Allen of Blocker 4-H, Sheryl Moore and Michelle Dugger of Haileyville 4-H.
Karla Knoepfli, OSU Extension state volunteer specialist in the State 4-H Office, said it was great to have everyone back on campus for this conference following the virtual and hybrid versions the last couple of years.
“Volunteers and parents at all levels assist our 4-H program in meeting its goals by showing or directing along the way; using personal influence to guide their club in reaching its goals; and appropriately recognizing initiative, resilience and growth in our youth,” Knoepfli said. “This conference gives them the tools they need to enhance the skills they already have.”
Some participants took part in a day-long pre-conference that included in-depth workshops covering topics such as social skills, emergency preparedness, traffic safety for young drivers and 4-H curriculum roundtables.
“This was the first year for a pre-conference event and it was so successful the volunteers have asked to continue this in the future,” Quintero said. “By adding this extra time together, attendees were able to spend more time in specific project area workshops that they can take back to their counties and start smaller project clubs or even teach the workshops on the county level.”
Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities were on the main conference agenda, along with how to meaningfully engage volunteers, working with Gen Z, Farm to Table, recycling, civic engagement, how to navigate challenging moral conversations, using play to build connections, the art of paper quilling, drought and more.
A special awards luncheon took place where several volunteers were recognized for their contributions to 4-H.
Dee Allen also was recognized as the Pittsburg County Volunteer of the Year.
“Our volunteers are a vital part of the 4-H program, and we hope they went home with a better understanding that the positive youth development effort is about the act or process of growing resilient youth, families and communities through the intentional development of life skills,” Knoepfli said.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.