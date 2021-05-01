We recently held our 4-H Impressive Dress Contest. Frink-Chambers held an in-person event for their club and everyone else submitted entries for our virtual Impressive Dress Contest. Results for those events were as follows:
Frink-Chambers:
Junior (grades 3-7)
Grand Champion:
Dress Wear-Aybree Liebfried
Active Sportswear-Hailey Stephan
Western Wear-Marley Mitchell
Casual Wear-Sara Kellogg
Senior (grades 8+)
Casual Wear and Active Sportswear-Deacon Boatright
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2)-
Piper Moore, Sadie Miller
Blue Ribbons-Aybree Leibfried (2 ribbons), Mykie Haney (2), Caroline Calaway (2), Brayden Cain, Sophie Eaton (2), Sabyn Gaither (2), Ally Shannon (2), Jayde Lee (2), Hailey Stephan (2), Kylee Kincade (2), Ruby Kellogg, Brylee Leibfried (2), Cooper Bryant (2), Kenadice Austin (2), Makensey Shelton (2), Aubrey Lee (2), Jayton Burks (2), Presli Angeli (2), Aubrie Moore, Marley Mitchell (2), Carsen Smith (2), Leigha Moore, Sara Kellogg, Deacon Boatright (2), Bentley Edwards, Preston Suttles, Ava Aldridge, Rylan Upton.
County Virtual Impressive Dress Results:
Grand Champion:
Junior Active Sportswear-Jaylee Kelso, Quinton
Junior Casual Wear-Blare Beare, Hartshorne
Junior Dress Wear-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Junior Formal Wear-Mikayla Mize, Hartshorne
Junior Western Wear-Blare Beare, Hartshorne
Senior Active Sportswear, Casual Wear and Dress Wear-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
Ribbon Winners were as follows:
Green Participation Ribbons-Haileyville-Aleah McGuire (3), Rylee McGuire (3),
Clover Power-Mykie Shields (2).
Blue Ribbons-
Clover Power-Mariska Shields (2), Shane Francies (3), Shannon Francies (3)
Haileyville-Ragan Kirkes (3)
Hartshorne-Blare Beare (5), Brynlie Haynes (4), Jace Konsire, Kruz Woods (4), Mikayla Mize (4)
Quinton-Jaylee Kelso (5)
Will Rogers-Noah Few (4)
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.