The 4-H Technology Contest is based around section 304 of the Tulsa State Fair book on Science and Technology. Entries in this contest could not have been entered in the 2021 County Fair, but they may be entered in the 2022 County Fair. Results for this event were as follows:
Senior Flat Flyer (grades 8-12)-William Beshear, Canadian
Senior Invitation-Clover Power-Danny Pierce
Junior Flat Flyer (grades 3-7)-Frink-Chambers-Lily-Dale Kitchell
Junior Power-point-Frink-Chambers-Cooper Bryant
Junior Digital Media-Parker 4-H-Noah Few
Ribbon winners were as follows-
Blue Ribbons:
Flat Flyer-Canadian-William Beshear; Clover Power-Kristoffer Rice, Danny Pierce; Frink-Chambers-Adalyn Yancey, Addison Dixon, Alayna Warren, Alexis Ross, Amelia Brooks, Amirah Giles, Aspen Barcheers, Ava Aldridge, Avery Thompson, Baylor Grego, Brantlie Williams, Cannon Porter, Caroline Calaway, Cooper Bryant, Hailey Stephan, Harper Grippando, Isabel Kos, Jaxon Tarron, Kaisley Wagoner, Karsyn Alsup, Katie Price, Kyleigh Quaid, Lily-Dale Kitchell, Louis Martinez, Lucas Pope, Macie Price, Maddox Tollett, Makensey Shelton, Marley Mitchell, Raylan Bernardi, Remmi Patton, Rhiannon Johnson, Ruby Kellogg, Sara Kellogg, Shea Biafore, Sophie Eaton, Soul Barnes, Tinzley Boatright, Trevy Cooper, Wayton Hamilton, Wylie Long, Aspen Kelley, Blake Byrum, Jovie Runyon, Mason Coxsey, Mason Pierce, Sabyn Gaither, Shi Biafore; Quinton-Jaylee Kelso, Noah Burgess; Crowder-Solar Starr.
Invitation-Canadian-William Beshear; Clover Power-Danny Pierce.
Digital Media-Frink-Chambers-Jackson Tarron; Parker-Noah Few.
Power-point-Frink-Chambers-Cooper Bryant.
Other-Frink-Chambers-Brayden Cain.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
