Parents and volunteers with the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program gathered recently on the Oklahoma State University campus to share ideas, recognize the achievements of some of their peers, as well as have fun … in person.
With the 2020 Parent-Volunteer Conference taking place only virtually last year, this year’s event was a combination of in-person and virtual. Attending from Pittsburg County was Dee Allen, Blocker 4-H; Sheryl Moore and Michelle Dugger of Haileyville 4-H; and Pat Shannon of Pittsburg 4-H. The theme for the 2021 conference was Oklahoma 4-H NOW More Than Ever.
Oklahoma 4-H plays a big role in shaping the lives of its members, and the parents who serve as volunteers gain an even greater understanding of the role 4-H plays in providing a safe environment socially, emotionally and physically in all 77 counties across the state, said Karla Knoepfli, OSU Extension state volunteer specialist in the State 4-H Office
“Our great volunteers, along with our dedicated state staff, were excited with the opportunity to fellowship and network with others this year,” Knoepfli said. “Virtual programming has great benefits, such as volunteers from out of state who can participate, but it can’t replace the connections made and attentiveness one has with face-to-face programming.”
Missy Quintero, incoming president of the volunteer board, said everyone was excited to see each other in person.
“The excitement on everyone’s faces during registration was contagious. People couldn’t wait to get to talk and share ideas with other volunteers,” Quintero said. “Being able to be in person during workshops also was great. Learning by doing and being able to see, touch and be hands-on with the workshops was helpful.”
This year’s participants had a variety of workshops from which to choose, including topics such as 4-H on TRAC, insects, computer coding, mental health trends, creating landscape designs for hands-on activities, fostering creative thinking, tips for keeping members and their families active virtually, civic engagement and much more.
“We get so much out of these workshops, but attending the conference offers so much more than new curriculum and programming ideas. Volunteers gain the personal relationships with other volunteers from around the state that they can lean on for support throughout the year,” Quintero said. “And, of course, the games and door prizes are always top notch. The conference is a great motivator to get started on a new 4-H year. Volunteers left feeling rejuvenated, refreshed and ready to take on a new 4-H year with new ideas.”
While the 4-H program is known to celebrate the successes of its members, the conference also was a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of some special volunteers.
Pittsburg County’s own Pat Shannon of Pittsburg 4-H was named as the Pittsburg County Lifetime Volunteer. This award is for volunteers with 10 or more years of service. Mrs. Shannon has served for 17 years. Sheryl Moore was recognized as the Pittsburg County Nominee for the 2021 Volunteer of the Year, as well as the Southeast District and State Volunteer of the Year. This award is presented to a volunteer with less than 10 years of service. She has served as a volunteer for nine years.
Conference attendees got a special surprise at the awards luncheon when Buffy and Joe from Eskimo Joe’s made an appearance to debut a new 4-H t-shirt.
For more information about 4-H, please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.