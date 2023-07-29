The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program is designed around the concept of learning by doing — and that concept isn’t just for club members. Parents and volunteers came together recently for a full day of hands-on learning.
Mandy Schroeder, newly elected president of the 4-H Volunteer Board, said this year’s Parent-Volunteer Conference that took place on the Oklahoma State University campus was a big success. This year’s theme was 4-H Volunteers … Right on Target!
“This was our first year fully back in person following the pandemic. We’re increasing our numbers and moving in the right direction to continue providing guidance and opportunities for 4-H’ers across the state,” said Schroeder, who has served as a volunteer for five years and been a board member for three years.
Attending from Pittsburg County was Sheryl Moore and Michele Dugger of Haileyville, Shelly Stewart of Lakewood, Amy and Chris Richmond for Canadian 4-H.
This yearly conference is a great time for parents and volunteers to meet like-minded people from across the state and share information about programming that is working well.
“The Oklahoma 4-H Volunteer board wants to provide a warm and energized learning environment where parents, volunteers and staff can network and develop relationships,” said Karla Knoepfli, OSU Extension state volunteer specialist in the state 4-H office. “Volunteers and parents are hungry for information and resources that can improve the 4-H experience for our membership. These dedicated individuals spend their time and resources developing fun, safe spaces where youth can experience new things and grow personally and emotionally.”
Hands-on, educational workshops gave volunteers an opportunity to learn about new topics that could be of interest to their club members. Topics ranged from mental health to graphic design and everything in between.
A special awards luncheon took place and served as an opportunity to recognize outstanding volunteers from across the state. Alicia Brents, Choctaw County, was recognized as the Lifetime Volunteer of the Year, as well as the Southeast District Lifetime Volunteer of the Year. Pottawatomie County’s own Christina Collins was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year and the Southeast District Volunteer of the Year. Amy Richmond of Canadian was recognized as the Pittsburg County 4-H Lifetime Volunteer Award winner for more than ten years of service. Chris Richmond was also nominated as a Leader of the Year candidate.
“It was exciting to have double the number of nominees for these awards this year. We love to recognize the achievements of our volunteers,” Schroeder said.
Current 4-H members had the opportunity to exhibit products for sale in the 4-H Market Place during the awards luncheon. Not only did the youth sell their products, but this opportunity also gave them a chance to work on their public speaking skills.
Steve Beck, state 4-H program leader, said this conference provides volunteers a place to gather to learn new skills for working with youth, learn about different projects and most importantly network and support other volunteers from across the state.
“Volunteers are essential to the Oklahoma 4-H program. They serve as the caring adults who ensure our youth feel included and safe,” Beck said. “They help youth discover their spark, which leads to engaged learning experiences that help youth become positive contributors to their communities.”
Schroeder said the board has already started the planning for next year’s conference.
“We were so excited with the increase in numbers and we’re hoping to improve on that next year,” she said. “I’ve got a wonderful team to work with and we’re looking at new programming and educational workshops for our volunteers in 2024.”
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
