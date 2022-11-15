Our Pittsburg County 4-H Fall Food was held last weekend. We had a nice turnout with around 90 entries. Results from the contest were as follows:

Grand Champions

Junior (grades 3-7)

Cake-Kaden Kay, Frink-Chambers

Candy-Landen Martin, Kiowa

Cookies-Tamae Briggs, Frink-Chambers

Cupcakes-Sydney Fassino, Frink-Chambers

Pies-Jaylee Kelso, Quinton

Quick Breads-Roman Wimsett, Frink-Chambers

Yeast Bread-Lucas Allen, Blocker 4-H

Senior (grades 8-12)

Candy-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power

Cookies-Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa

Cupcakes-Clara McDowell, Kiowa

Pies-Sadie Rhyne, Kiowa

Quick Breads-Shaylee Nichols, Kiowa

Yeast Bread-Emma Brady, Canadian

Ribbon winners were as follows:

Blue-

Quinton-Noah Burgess, Bailee Berryhill, Corben Hodges, Jaylee Kelso

Frink-Chambers-Kaden Kay, Marvin Briggs, Sadie Miller (2 ribbons), Ruby Kellogg, Remington Patton, Addie Dixon, Tamae Briggs, Sydney Fassino, Roman Wimsett, Louis Martinez, Marco Martinez

Haileyville-Ashlin Wilson (4 ribbons)

Lakewood-Sydnie Graves, Jessica Gragert

Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (3 ribbons), Landen Martin, Keria Busby, Jared Mitchell, Ellise Redden, Halle Giaudrone, Sadie Rhyne (2 ribbons), Tyler Giaudrone, Jaxon Wills, Ariel Murphy, Clara McDowell, Jaylee Wills, Neely Logan, Shaylee Nichols

Blocker-Lucas Allen

Puterbaugh-Noah Few (2 ribbons)

Clover Power-Grace Hovey, Samuel Hovey

Pittsburg-Sophia Johnson, Daylon Chandler

Canadian-Emma Brady (2 ribbons)

Crowder-Solar Starr

Red Ribbons-

Blocker-Lucas Allen (2 ribbons)

Kiowa-Makenzie Elmer, Landen Martin, Brycen Shannon, Allie Scrivner, Shelby Bernard, Leslie Hernandez, Cameron Barker, Sadie Rhyne

Quinton-Matlea Noel, Bryce Morse, Sadie West

Frink-Chambers-Macie Price, Remington Patton, Addie Dixon

Lakewood-Jadelynn Gragert, Aaliyah Layman, Lily Miller

Haileyville-Ashlin Wilson

Canadian-Quinn Brady

Pittsburg-Cloye Willie

Crowder-Solar Starr, Natalie Hollingshead

White Ribbons-

Pittsburg-Jackson Hall

Haileyville-Ashlin Wilson (2 ribbons)

Hartshorne-Derek Baker

Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2)-

Krebs-Raylie Newberry, Tatum Rodgers, Barrett Patton (2 ribbons)

Blocker-Katie Benefield, Emmerlynn Allen, Gabriel Mitts, Josiah Mitts, Harley Mitts

Crowder-Anslee Hitchcock (2 ribbons)

Frink-Chambers-Cooper Dixon

Kiowa-Charlotte Redden

