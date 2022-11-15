Our Pittsburg County 4-H Fall Food was held last weekend. We had a nice turnout with around 90 entries. Results from the contest were as follows:
Grand Champions
Junior (grades 3-7)
Cake-Kaden Kay, Frink-Chambers
Candy-Landen Martin, Kiowa
Cookies-Tamae Briggs, Frink-Chambers
Cupcakes-Sydney Fassino, Frink-Chambers
Pies-Jaylee Kelso, Quinton
Quick Breads-Roman Wimsett, Frink-Chambers
Yeast Bread-Lucas Allen, Blocker 4-H
Senior (grades 8-12)
Candy-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power
Cookies-Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa
Cupcakes-Clara McDowell, Kiowa
Pies-Sadie Rhyne, Kiowa
Quick Breads-Shaylee Nichols, Kiowa
Yeast Bread-Emma Brady, Canadian
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Blue-
Quinton-Noah Burgess, Bailee Berryhill, Corben Hodges, Jaylee Kelso
Frink-Chambers-Kaden Kay, Marvin Briggs, Sadie Miller (2 ribbons), Ruby Kellogg, Remington Patton, Addie Dixon, Tamae Briggs, Sydney Fassino, Roman Wimsett, Louis Martinez, Marco Martinez
Haileyville-Ashlin Wilson (4 ribbons)
Lakewood-Sydnie Graves, Jessica Gragert
Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (3 ribbons), Landen Martin, Keria Busby, Jared Mitchell, Ellise Redden, Halle Giaudrone, Sadie Rhyne (2 ribbons), Tyler Giaudrone, Jaxon Wills, Ariel Murphy, Clara McDowell, Jaylee Wills, Neely Logan, Shaylee Nichols
Blocker-Lucas Allen
Puterbaugh-Noah Few (2 ribbons)
Clover Power-Grace Hovey, Samuel Hovey
Pittsburg-Sophia Johnson, Daylon Chandler
Canadian-Emma Brady (2 ribbons)
Crowder-Solar Starr
Red Ribbons-
Blocker-Lucas Allen (2 ribbons)
Kiowa-Makenzie Elmer, Landen Martin, Brycen Shannon, Allie Scrivner, Shelby Bernard, Leslie Hernandez, Cameron Barker, Sadie Rhyne
Quinton-Matlea Noel, Bryce Morse, Sadie West
Frink-Chambers-Macie Price, Remington Patton, Addie Dixon
Lakewood-Jadelynn Gragert, Aaliyah Layman, Lily Miller
Haileyville-Ashlin Wilson
Canadian-Quinn Brady
Pittsburg-Cloye Willie
Crowder-Solar Starr, Natalie Hollingshead
White Ribbons-
Pittsburg-Jackson Hall
Haileyville-Ashlin Wilson (2 ribbons)
Hartshorne-Derek Baker
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2)-
Krebs-Raylie Newberry, Tatum Rodgers, Barrett Patton (2 ribbons)
Blocker-Katie Benefield, Emmerlynn Allen, Gabriel Mitts, Josiah Mitts, Harley Mitts
Crowder-Anslee Hitchcock (2 ribbons)
Frink-Chambers-Cooper Dixon
Kiowa-Charlotte Redden
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
