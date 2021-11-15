Our 4-H program was able to bring back our 4-H Fall Food Festival event recently.
This contest is a nice opportunity for students in the Food Science project area. Grand Champion winners were as follows:
Junior (grades 3-7):
Cake-Macie Price, Frink-Chambers
Candy-Brycen Shannon, Kiowa
Cookies-Quinn Brady, Canadian
Cupcake-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
Pies-Jordyn Washington
Quick Bread-Brytne McCombs, Blocker 4-H
Senior (grades 8-12):
Cake-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
Candy-Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers
Cookie-Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers
Cupcake-Blake Byrum
Pie-Abby Ann Renfrow, Crowder
Quick Bread-Blake Byrum
Yeast Bread-Jonathan Bullard
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Clover-bud (grades K-2)-Green Participation Ribbons-Kiowa-Ian Scanlan; Crowder-Hazel Austin; Frink-Chambers-Sadie Miller.
Blue Ribbons-Quinton-RyLynn Bray (2 ribbons), Paityn Bray, Jaylee Kelso, Kadence Lowery, Bryse Morse; Canadian-Quinn Brady (2 ribbons), Emma Brady (2 ribbons); Blocker-Brytne McCombs, Natalie Marshall; Clover Power-Jordyn Washington (2 ribbons), Jonathan Bullard (5 ribbons); Frink-Chambers-Katie Price, Macie Price, Ruby Kellogg, Sara Kellogg, Blake Byrum (4 ribbons), Aspen Kelley, Taylor Kelley; Crowder-Clara Austin, Abby Ann Renfro, Conrad Hollingshead, Solar Starr (2 ribbons); Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (2 ribbons); Puterbaugh-Taryn Hodgell (2 ribbons).
Red Ribbons-Hartshorne-MiKayla Mize; Canadian-Garrett Sims; Frink-Chambers-Louis Martinez, Cannon Porter, Addie Dixon, Landri Henry, Kaylin Thomas; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon; Clover Power-Jordyn Washington (3 ribbons); Quinton-Katie Henderson; Blocker-Crystal Hollingshead; Epic-Harley Collins; Crowder-Hadley Pietos.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
