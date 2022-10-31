The Pittsburg County 4-H Fall Food Festival has been set for Saturday, November 12th at 11 a.m. at the OSU Extension Office located at 707 West Electric. I will be here at 10 a.m. to start accepting entries for the contest on that day.
GENERAL RULES:
1. A completed entry form must accompany each exhibit, along with complete recipe on an index card.
2. Entries must be prepared & baked by person entering item.
3. Items to be made from scratch – NO MIXES!
4. All baking to be done in conventional oven.
5. No decorated cakes – NO YEAST BREADS IN QUICK BREADS CATEGORY!
6. No canned or pre-mixed frosting.
7. Members can enter only one exhibit in each category.
8. Where feasible, food should be entered on a disposable plate covered with see-thru wrap or placed in a zipper closure
bag.
AGE DIVISIONS:
Clover-bud Division: 2nd grade and younger
Junior Division: 3rd grade (and 8 years old) – 7th grade
Senior Division: 8th grade – 12th grade
(Age as of September 1st, 2022)
Categories include:
Cookies (baked)
Drop Cookies (6 cookies)
Bar Cookies (6)
Rolled Cookies
Pies:
1 baked pastry crust
1 unbaked pastry crust
2 pastry crust
Other crust
Cakes:
Frosted
Unfrosted
Quick Breads (Non Yeast)
Loaf Bread (banana nut, etc.) (1 loaf)
Biscuits, rolled or dropped (6)
Shortbread
Cornbread (baked in 8 or 9 inch pan)
Muffins (6)
Popovers (6)
Sweet Bread
Candy (6 pieces):
Cooked (boiling, etc.)
Not cooked
Cupcakes:
Frosted Only (6)
Yeast Breads:
Sweet Bread
All Other Yeast Breads
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
