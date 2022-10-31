The Pittsburg County 4-H Fall Food Festival has been set for Saturday, November 12th at 11 a.m. at the OSU Extension Office located at 707 West Electric. I will be here at 10 a.m. to start accepting entries for the contest on that day. 

GENERAL RULES:

1. A completed entry form must accompany each exhibit, along with complete recipe on an index card.

2. Entries must be prepared & baked by person entering item.

3. Items to be made from scratch – NO MIXES!

4. All baking to be done in conventional oven.

5. No decorated cakes – NO YEAST BREADS IN QUICK BREADS CATEGORY!

6. No canned or pre-mixed frosting.

7. Members can enter only one exhibit in each category.

8. Where feasible, food should be entered on a disposable plate covered with see-thru wrap or placed in a zipper closure

bag.

AGE DIVISIONS:

Clover-bud Division: 2nd grade and younger

Junior Division: 3rd grade (and 8 years old) – 7th grade

Senior Division: 8th grade – 12th grade

(Age as of September 1st, 2022)

Categories include:

Cookies (baked)

Drop Cookies (6 cookies)

Bar Cookies (6)

Rolled Cookies

Pies:

1 baked pastry crust

1 unbaked pastry crust

2 pastry crust

Other crust

Cakes:

Frosted

Unfrosted

Quick Breads (Non Yeast)

Loaf Bread (banana nut, etc.) (1 loaf)

Biscuits, rolled or dropped (6)

Shortbread

Cornbread (baked in 8 or 9 inch pan)

Muffins (6)

Popovers (6)

Sweet Bread

Candy (6 pieces):

Cooked (boiling, etc.)

Not cooked

Cupcakes:

Frosted Only (6)

Yeast Breads:

Sweet Bread

All Other Yeast Breads

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

