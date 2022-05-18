Recently we have had a few 4-H events from around the state that I have not been able to get results for my column together until now so I would like to highlight a few of those events.
County 4-H Food Safety Poster Contest
This contest is designed to prepare students for the Food and Nutrition section of the county fair. Categories include Food Diversity, Nutrition, Food and Kitchen Safety and an Other Category. Results for the event were as follows:
Junior Grand Champion (grades 3-7)
Ava Aldridge, Frink-Chambers
Ribbon winners-
Blue Ribbons-Parker-Noah Few; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon; Canadian-Haley Dever and Rylie Hamilton; Frink-Chambers-Ruby Kellogg, Sara Kellogg, Karsyn Alsup, Brayden Cain, Brantley Cain, Brantlie Williams, Cannon Porter, Cooper Bryant, and Ava Aldridge.
Red Ribbons-Frink-Chambers-Louis Martinez (2 ribbons), William Milligan, Addie Dixon.
Our next event I would like to highlight is the Southeast District 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Pittsburg County was well represented. Results were as follows:
1st Place Junior Team-Indianola 4-H: Team Members included Skylar and Sydney Mathis, Alex Peery and Brody Lott.
8th Place Junior Team-Hartshorne 4-H: Team Members included Javen Sparks, Kade Spears, Parker Irwin, Graeme Brinlee.
2nd Place Junior Individual was Alex Peery and 3rd Place Junior Individual was Skylar Mathis, both of Indianola.
Lastly, we had a student participate in the Major County 4-H Spring Invitational Archery Contest. Lillie Cox of Canadian placed 1st in the Junior Recurve Archery Contest and she also placed 2nd in Junior Compound Archery Contest.
For more information about these or other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
