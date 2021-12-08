Pittsburg County 4-H recently held our annual 4-H Essay Contest. This contest is held to help our students work on their writing skills for their 4-H experiences.
Often times 4-H members must write a story for their 4-H record book or an essay for a 4-H scholarship, so this helps them gain more experience in the 4-H writing skills area. Results for the contest were as follows:
Senior Grand Champion (grades 8-12)
Frink-Chambers 4-H-Khloe Haile
Junior Grand Champion (grades 3-7)
Parker-Noah Few
Clover-bud Grand Champion (grades K-2)
Frink-Chambers-Sadie Miller
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds)
Frink-Chambers-Sadie Miller; Clover Power-Mikey and Clyde Shields
Red Ribbons
Frink-Chambers-Macie Price, Kyleigh Quaid, Karsyn Alsup and Addie Dixon
Blue Ribbons
Clover Power-Shannon Francies, Mariska Shields, Shane Francies, Kristoffer Rice, Jonathan Bullard. Frink-Chambers-Khloe Haile, Cooper Bryant, Baylor Grego, Ruby Kellogg, Caroline Calaway, Jaxon Tarron, Sophie Eaton, Maddox Tollett, Louis Martinez; Hartshorne-Brooklyn Autrey; Blocker 4-H-Natalie Marshall; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon; Quinton-Jaylee Kelso, Rylynn Bray, Noah Burgess; Parker 4-H-Noah Few; Crowder-Solar Starr.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.