Guidelines for County 4-H Essay Contest are as follows-Clover-bud (grades 2nd and younger) and Juniors (grades 3-5) essays will be ½ a page over the topic: “Why do you enjoy 4-H?” or How do you stay involved in 4-H while social distancing?”
Intermediate (grades 6-8)-Essays will be one page with the question “How can you use social media to promote your 4-H project area?” or “What would you do to encourage your peers to stay involved in 4-H during high school?”
Senior (grades 9-12)-Essays will be two pages-Questions-“How has Covid 19 affected you as a 4-H member?” or “If you could add an event to 4-H, what would it be and why?
RULES:
• If typed, please double space and use 12 pt. font size and Times New Roman font style
• Must be submitted on or before December 15th by 5:00 pm @ the OSU Extension Center. Fax number for the OSU Extension Center is 918-423-7053. You may also email entries to me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
State 4-H Shooting Sports has been holding state events for senior 4-H members to help give them the chance to qualify for the National 4-H Shoot in 2021. Results for state events our students have participated in are as follows;
State Skeet Contest-Gauge Parker of Crowder finished 9th. State Compound Archery-Gauge Parker finished 2nd and qualified for Nationals; Rykken Brownlee of MHS and finished 5th; Danny Pierce of Clover Power finished 13th. Gauge also finished 3rd in FITA, 2nd in 3-D and 1st in Field Archery. Rykken finished 5th in FITA, 3rd in 3-D and 5th in Field Archery. Danny finished 12th in FITA, 14th in 3-D and 9th in Field Archery. Jonathan Bullard of Clover Power finished 3rd in State Recurve and qualified for Nationals. Luke Clifton of Puterbaugh finished 4th and qualified for Nationals. Jonathan placed 1st in FITA, 7th in 3-D and 2nd in Field Archery. Luke finished 5th in FITA, 3rd in 3-D and 5th in Field Archery. Our Compound Archery team consisting of Gauge Parker, Rykken Brownlee and Danny Pierce finished 1st place as a team. The State .22 Rifle Contest-Luke Clifton placed 7th in State, Danny Pierce placed 13th, Emily Harmon of Clover Power finished 14th and Jonathan Bullard finished 15th. Luke placed 8th in Slow Fire Bullseye, 6th in CWMP and 7th in Silhouettes. Danny placed 11th in Slow Fire Bullseye, 17th in CMP and 12th in Silhouettes. Emily placed 17th in Slow Fire Bullseye, 12th in CMP and 10th in Silhouettes. Jonathan placed 13th in Slow Fire Bullseye, 16th in CMP and 14th in Silhouettes. Emily Harmon placed 9th in State Muzzleloader and Jonathan Bullard placed 32nd in State Sporting Clays.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
