It is time once again for the Oklahoma 4-H Enhancement Grant program. 4-H Clubs, and teen and adult volunteers can apply.
Objective:
Encourage community service projects, enhance youth and adult leadership/volunteer development, increase club development of after-school programs, strengthen project work through non-club programs such as day camps, clinics, summer programs, school enrichment or other innovative methods.
Additional Criteria:
Proposal must include an evaluation component, must provide recognition to the donor, funds should be used for teaching supplies/educational materials. Funds may also be used to match other grant funding. Funds may not be used to support prizes, awards, trips, clothing or meals unless the food is part of the educational program.
The following serve as donors for this program:
Oklahoma 4-H Foundation (general program enhancement activities, leadership projects for adult club volunteers, etc.-$500 maximum); SW Dairy Center (Promote Dairy or Dairy Foods-$500 maximum) and Joe Mayer County Program Support Endowment Fund (Volunteer or staff development, funds may be used for training, materials, travel, and reimbursement of other expenses in training volunteers-$1000-only one of these will be awarded state-wide). Availability of funds will vary from year to year. Final reports are due December 1, 2023. Final reports must also include three photos and copies of media releases. Funds will be released to county Extension Offices and the recipients should track all of their expenses in case they are audited, but receipts are not required.
Grant application is limited to two pages and must include Program Objectives, Action plan, Evaluation plan, project promotion and granting agency recognition. Lastly grant application must include a project budget.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.