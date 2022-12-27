We are Cowboys. We live by the Cowboy Code, which means “We dream only as big as the sky.”
We know your 10th, 11th and 12th grade 4-H members have big dreams too. The OSU College of Education and Human Sciences and the Ferguson College of Agriculture want to help them find their pathway for making their dreams a reality. We have dedicated faculty, staff and student leaders who study and work in areas that 4-H members learn about through their projects, activities and competitions. This is an invitation to our 10th, 11th and 12th grade 4-H members to join us on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 for our inaugural 4-H Day at OSU, where they’ll discover how to connect their 4-H passions to their dreams and future purpose.
Participation is free but limited to the first 125 4-H members. Registration is by individual. 4-H Members can register now at orange.okstate.edu/register/4-H_Day!
Schedule for the day:
9:00 a.m.
Student arrival check-in
9:15 a.m.
Opening Keynote Address: From Green & White to Orange & Black
9:30 a.m.
Discovery Roundtable Discussions with OSU Students
Get the chance to hear from current OSU students about their experiences in the academic majors within the College of Education and Human Sciences and the Ferguson College of Agriculture. Rotate to different tables to get different student perspectives and explore different areas of study.
10:00 a.m.
Exploring Opportunities Tour Choice #1
See where knowledge is created, experiences are realized and student dreams come to life! Choose from multiple opportunities to tour facilities within the College of Education and Human Sciences, the Ferguson College of Agriculture, or to take a broader tour of the core OSU-Stillwater campus.
11:00 a.m.
Exploring Opportunities Tour of Choice #2
This opportunity will help you broaden your perspective of OSU’s opportunities by allowing you to explore facilities and campus sites you didn’t get to experience on your first tour choice!
12:00 p.m.
Admissions & Scholarships Processes & Pizza
Learn about OSU admissions and scholarship requirements and processes, and get your questions answered about pursuing your dreams as an OSU Cowboy.
12:30 p.m.
Final Questions & Event Concludes
1:00 p.m.
OSU Cowboy Basketball vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Discount tickets available for purchase at this group ticket link. Use this promo code BEATISU.
Questions? Reach out to us at educate@okstate.edu or fergusoninfo@okstate.edu, or by phone at 405.744.6350 or 405.744.9464.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
