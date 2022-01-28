Generous sponsor American Plant Products and Services, Inc., owned by Rodd and Dona Moesel of Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development and Oklahoma 4-H Foundation are very excited to once again make possible the Community Beautification Project Grants Program for 4-H Clubs in 2022!
Projects could include but are not limited to community flower gardens, green spaces on main streets, town squares, city parks, county courthouse, Extension offices, school gardens and more. Funds can be used for revitalizing current plantings or developing new plantings. Funding will be awarded up to $500. 4-H clubs will be required to match the money with a 1:1 cash contribution. Consider reaching out to your Main Street groups, City Chambers, county commissioners and others for matching funds.
To apply for funding, the 2022 Community Beautification Projects Grants Program for 4-H Clubs Application Form due electronically to Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Sr. Administrative Assistant Jerri Beth Tivis jerribeth.tivis@okstate.edu by 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, can be accessed by clicking https://oklahoma4hfoundation.com/community-beautification-project-grants. Any applications received after this publicized deadline will not be eligible for consideration.
Applications meeting the requirements for consideration will be judged by the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development’s 2022 Community Beautification Project Grants Program for 4-H Clubs Selection Committee.
Application Rules
Only one award will be given to a 4-H club, multiple 4-H clubs can apply within a county. Preference will be given to beautification projects that use perennial plants and sustainable items. Applications are required to be signed off by the county educator. Applications without the county educator’s signature will not be considered.
If awarded, the 4-H club agrees to:
1. Be responsible for showing proof of matching funds before award funds are released.
2. Establish signage at the site giving the 4-H club recognition.
3. Maintain the beautification site.
4. Take pictures to send to the 4-H Foundation along with a “thank you” letter for the donor describing the project (due June 1, 2022).
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
