The 4-H program held our Virtual Be the Best in Oklahoma State Speech Contest. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented. Our placings for that event were as follows:
Crowder-Dax Johnson, 7th place; Solar Starr, 8th place; Shelbie Frank-8th place; Timothy Bell-7th place.
Canadian-Tristen Santos, 8th place; Peyton Marlow, 9th place; Arynn DiSilvestro-9th place; Jaden Kennedy-6th place; Rylie Hamilton-5th place; Josee Dickey-4th place; Emma Brady-4th place.
Frink-Chambers-Hailey Stephan-3rd place; Alexis Ross-4th place; Katie Price-5th place; Jayde Lee-6th place; Hailey Stephan and Adalyn Yancey-6th place team; Ava Aldridge and Sophie Eaton-2nd place team; Blake Byrum-4th place; Aspen Kelley-2nd place; Mason Coxsey-5th place; Alayna Warren-3rd Place; Landri Henry-2nd Place; Bentley Edwards-8th place; Sara Kellogg-6th place; Brantlie Williams-3rd Place; Cannon Porter-5th place; Makensey Shelton and Aspen Bracheers-6th place team; Marlie Mitchell and Maggie Neill-5th place team; Ruby Kellogg and Caroline Calloway-3rd place team; Preslie Angeli and Phyfer Beck-4th place team; Jaxon Tarron-5th place; Kenadie Austin-11th place; Cooper Bryant-2nd place; Brayden Cain-3rd place; Kaden Kay-5th place; Rhiannon Johnson-3rd place; Jaela Waller-2nd place; Zayden Travis-2nd place; Emilee Coxsey-4th place.
Blocker 4-H-Natalie Hollingshead, 5th place.
Savanna 4-H-Adalee Wright-8th place; Lilian Thorpe-10th place.
I will have the awards at the office or will distribute to clubs as school gets back in. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
