Each year the Pittsburg County 4-H program holds our Annual 4-H Awards Banquet.
The main focus is to recognize all of the students that completed a county or state 4-H record book. The record book is a compilation of a 4-H members career (state record book) or 4-H year (county record book). We had 132 students participate in the 4-H record book program. Our record book award recipients were all recognized during the banquet and those students and their awards were as follows:
Canadian-William Beshear-Poultry and Community Service project medals; Makayla Hamilton-4-H Alumni Certificate; Serena Woodard-4-H Alumni Scholarship.
Clover Power-Angel Baker-Leadership and Performing Arts; Jonathan Bullard-Shooting Sports; Shane Francies-Shooting Sports and Performing Arts; Shannon Francies-Wildlife and Performing Arts medals and Wildlife State Record Book Winner; Danny Pierce-Shooting Sports Medal and State Record Book winner; Mariska Shields-Performing Arts and Pets; Mikey Shields-Clover-bud Certificate.
Crowder-Hali Bailey-Family and Consumer Sciences and Food Science Medals and AOP FCS State Record Book Winner, State 4-H Clothing Scholarship and State 4-H Entrepreneur Scholarship; Solar Starr-Goats.
Frink-Chambers-Ava Aldridge-Certificate; Deacon Boatright-Certificate; Cooper Bryant-Recreation and Public Speaking; Jayton Burks-Public Speaking and Personal Development; Blake Byrum-Certificate; Caroline Calaway-Public Speaking and Personal Development; Emilee Coxsey-Achievement, Leadership, Technology medals, Southeast District Scholarship winner, State 4-H Hall of Fame Blue Award Group and Finalist; Mason Coxsey-Community Service and Recreation; Sophie Eaton-Public Speaking and Performing Arts; Hannah Graham-Personal Development and Leisure Arts; Foley Green-Public Speaking and Hobbies; Kynli Jones-Child Care and Family and Consumer Sciences Medal, Child Care State Record Book winner; Kaden Kay-Photography and Personal Development; Aspen Kelley-Public Speaking and Performing Arts; Taylor Kelley-Public Speaking and Performing Arts Medal and State Performing Arts Record Book winner; Ruby Kellogg-Achievement and Pets; Sara Kellogg-Achievement and Pets; Kylee Kincade-Public Speaking and Hobbies; Jayde Lee-Clothing and Personal Development; Aybree Leibfried-Achievement and Fashion Review; Reed Marcum-Citizenship and Leadership Medals, State Record Book winner in Advanced Citizenship and State 4-H Hall of Fame Blue Award Group and Finalist; McKenzie Mercer-Community Service and Citizenship; Sadie Miller-Clover-bud Certificate; William Milligan-Personal Development and Pets; Marley Mitchell-Personal Development and Leisure Arts; Ally Shannon-Personal Development and Public Speaking; Carsen Smith-Personal Development and Public Speaking; Hailey Stephan-Poultry and Performing Arts; Calleigh Tarron-Community Service and Family Life; Jaela Waller-Public Speaking and Personal Development; Jenson Whetsel-Personal Development; Khloe Haile-Family and Consumer Sciences and Leadership medals.
Haileyville-Ember Duffy-Community Service and Public Speaking; Jenessa Dugger-Public Speaking and Performing Arts Medals and State Record Book finalists; Murphy Peterson-Public Speaking and Performing Arts; Kayleigh Post-Fabrics and Fashions Medal and State Record Book Finalist.
Hartshorne-Brooklyn Autrey-Beef and Personal Development.
Indianola-Khloe Hatcher-Agriculture and Natural Resources medals and State Record Book winner in AOP Agriculture and State 4-H Choctaw Nation Scholarship winners.
Kiowa-Alex Amason-Clover-bud Certificate; Warren Amason-Certificate; Jett Baker-Clover-bud Certificate; Jude Baker-Clover-bud Certificate; Kelcy Baker-Certificate; Taylor Barker-Clover-bud Certificate; Adyson Bradford-Certificate; Kaden Bradford-Clover-bud Certificate; Kassidy Burkham-Clover-bud Certificate; Kylie Butcher-Certificate; Shane Butcher-Certificate; Chloe Crawley-Visual Arts; Taylor Douthitt-Certificate; Kayden Durant-Certificate; Kaine Endsley-Certificate; Bella Furr-Certificate; Christopher Furr-Certificate; Jacob Gage-Clover-bud Certificate; Henley Gee-Clover-bud Certificate; Nicole Griffin-Certificate; Aaliayh Henderson-Certificate; Kash Hutson-Certificate; Ryleigh Hutson-Certificate; Erin Ince-Clover-bud Certificate; Lydia Ince-Clover-bud Certificate; Lori Linscott-Certificate; Hadley McClendon-Certificate; Kourtnie McCormick-Certificate; Mollee McMath-Clover-bud Certificate; Lillie McMath-Clover-bud Certificate; Khloee Morton-Certificate; Ariel Murphy-Certificate; Logan Musgrove-Certificate; Aiden Nichols-Clover-bud Certificate; Shaylee Nichols-Certificate; Katara Parent-Certificate; John Patrick-Clover-bud Certificate; Nizhoni Powell-Certificate; Ocean Rawls-Certificate; Dax Reading-Clover-bud Certificate; Ender Reading-Certificate; Ryllan Reading-Certificate; Judah Reed-Certificate; Sadie Rhyne-Healthy Living; Wyatt Rhyne-Certificate; Kacee Rose-Certificate; Evangelene Scott-Certificate; Kalyber Scott-Clover-bud Certificate; Remi Scott-Clover-bud Certificate; Allie Scrivner-Certificate; Brycen Shannon-Certificate; Wyatt Shannon-Certificate; Blayke Shores-Clover-bud Certificate; Gabriel Shores-Certificate; Sammie Shores-Certificate; Annisten Shores-Certificate; Auggi Stone-Clover-bud Certificate; Bentlee Stone-Certificate; Ella Stone-Personal Development; Trac Strain-Certificate; Brooklyn Timmerman-Certificate; Camilla Timmerman-Clover-bud Certificate; Carmin Timmerman-Clover-bud Certificate; Hayden Toby-Beef; Haylie Toby-Certificate; Kender VanVeKoven-Clover-bud Certificate; Addy Waller-Certificate; Liam Waller-Clover-bud Certificate; Cannon White-Certificate; Jaylee Wills-Personal Development; Shelbie Wolfenbarger-Certificate; Clara Wright-Clover-bud Certificate; Slade Wright-Certificate.
MHS-Jenna Gaberino-Photography and Leadership Medals and State Record Book finalists and Southeast District 4-H Scholarship winner.
Pittsburg-Camryn Graham-Achievement and Leadership Medals.
Puterbaugh-Luke Clifton-Shooting Sports and Adarra Wilson-Performing Arts
Quinton-Jaylee Kelso-Beef and Community Service
Will Rogers-Noah Few-Entomology and Public Speaking; Kristoffer Rice-Poultry and Horticulture.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
