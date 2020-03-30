Oklahoma 4-H has started the April 2020 Photo Challenge. Each day of April will include a challenge topic and they want 4-H members best photos from that topic area.

You may use whatever camera you have available. Keep it simple. Interpret the topic however you would like or do some online research on that type of photography for inspiration. This is not a contest, but simply a personal challenge you can complete on their own to hone their photography skills.

Topic by dates are as follows:

April 1-Self Portrait

April 2-Landscape

April 3-Something Green

April 4-Portrait of someone else

April 5-Black and White Photo

April 6-Food

April 7-Shadow

April 8-Leading Line

April 9-Rule of Thirds

April 10-Reflection

April 11-Sunrise or Sunset

April 12-Macro-Close Up

April 13-Something Blue

April 14-Movement

April 15-Texture

April 16-Architecture

April 17-Water Drop

April 18-Hands

April 19-Something Red

April 20-Silhouette

April 21-Animal

April 22-Worm’s Eye View (low point of view)

April 23-Bird’s Eye View (high point of view)

April 24-A Tree

April 25-Something Yellow

April 26-Symmetry

April 27-Family Portrait

April 28-Bokeh

April 29-Night

April 30-Self Portrait with you and your camera

