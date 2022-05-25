The Southeast District 4-H Animal Science Field Day will be held on Tuesday, June 21.
Come join us at the Johnston County Extension Office, 1301 S. Airport Rd, in Tishomingo, OK for a full day of fun and exploration of livestock production issues related to youth livestock projects. Registration is $5 per person (youth and adults). Register in your County Extension Office before June 3.
Tentative Schedule:
8:45-9:15 am Registration
Hands on Activities by groups in the AM
Lunch Provided
Hands on Activities by groups in the PM
3:15-3:30 pm Evaluation and Wrap Up
The 9th Annual SE District FCS Skills Day is slated for:
Wednesday, June 23, 2022, in Atoka at the Kiamichi Technology Center located at 1301 West Liberty Road, Atoka. 4-H members who have completed 3rd – 6-th grade by June 23, 2022 with an interest in Foods and Cooking, Sewing and Clothing, Interior Design and Housing, and Consumer Education are encouraged to join the fun as we explore Family & Consumer Science Projects. Registration for the event is $5 per person (this covers lunch and insurance) is due June 3.
SCHEDULE:
Youth participants will rotate through five workshops. The participants will be grouped by similar ages to rotate through the sessions. Below is the tentative schedule for the day.
9:00-9:30 REGISTRATION – Lobby, Main Building
9:30-9:45 ORIENTATION/INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE DAY – Seminar Center
9:45-10:45 WORKSHOP ROTATION 1
10:45-11:45 WORKSHOP ROTATION 2
11:45-12:45 LUNCH – Business Center and Lobby
12:45-1:45 WORKSHOP ROTATION 3
1:45-2:45 WORKSHOP ROTATION 4
2:45-3:45 WORKSHOP ROTATION 5
3:45-4:00 EVALUATION AND WRAP UP – Seminar Center
The five rotations include the following topics:
Sewing and Textiles – Owl Pin cushion
Housing/Interior Design – Bulletin board
Culinary Arts/Foods – Food Art snacks
FCS Skill-A-Thon and Consumer Decision Making
Say Yes to FCS(Careers in FCS)
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action.
