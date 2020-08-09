The Pittsburg County Fair will be held this year with modifications for COVID-19 restrictions.
Shooting Sports Contests — Will be held the whole Month of August — by Appointment ONLY (it will not be held on the dates listed in the fair book schedule that initially was sent out in spring).
Only certified shooters, no new shooters
You must contact shooting sports instructors to schedule your date and time for EACH discipline
Appointments will be first come, first served
Time will be given to sight in equipment, then shooting will be for score
No traditional practices available currently
Masks are required
Social distancing must be maintained, 6 feet apart always
Sign in Sheets will be set up for everyone, including parents to sign
No more than 10 people, including instructors, are allowed to attend at one time
Archery shooters only are allowed to unmask when on the firing line, must remask immediately when leaving the firing line
If sharing equipment beyond family members, equipment must be wiped down before the exchange – this goes for personal and county owned
All county fair shooting must be done before August 31st to count towards the Free Fair contests
4-H Best All Around (this event is for 4-H members that completed a record book) – Not held in person – points will be determined by the following
Top 10 fair exhibits
3 Short Essay Questions that will be sent to eligible contestants – must be submitted by Aug. 31
County Fair Judging Contests – All will be held Virtually – Open 8 a.m. Aug. 17 to midnight Sept. 1
You will have 45 minutes from the start of each test to complete it
Each test may only be taken once
If your club is going to have Teams for judging, pre-assign the teams and number them
Examples: Frink Jr Team 1 or Kiowa Sr Team 3
Links will be sent out via email to leaders, all 4-H youth on 4-H Online, and be posted on Pittsburg County OSU Extension Facebook – please encourage your youth to participate
Can be taken on both phone and computer
4-H Exhibit Entry – Aug. 17 to Aug. 31, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., weekdays ONLY – Appointments required
It is our preference that only club leaders or designated adult bring the exhibits
All exhibits need to be pre-tagged and completed prior to bringing them to the EXPO
If you need help identifying section and class contact Greg Owen or Cathy Tadlock-Superintendent of the Exhibit Hall, prior to your set entry date
Pre-entry forms must be turned in prior to drop off or turned in during drop off
Greg will meet you at the front entrance of the EXPO, you will not be going into the building
Be masked when dropping off exhibits
4-H Exhibit Entry cont.
No Prepared Food categories will be entered this year as per Oklahoma State University COVID Restrictions – this does not include canned goods or fresh produce
Exhibits will be judged on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon
Exhibits will be released by appointment after Judging is completed starting Wednesday afternoon until 5:00pm Friday, September 4 – either club leader or designated adult can pick up entries
Open Class Entries – Drop off noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1
County Fair Animals
Masks are REQUIRED to be worn at all times on fair grounds and in barns
There will be NO Rabbit show
Poultry
Blood Testing will be on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., all birds must be tested to show
Poultry drop off will be on Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
When dropping off your poultry: cage your poultry then leave, the superintendent will be feeding and watering all the poultry.
Poultry will be judged at noon on Sept. 4 and will be available for pick up starting 2 p.m. that day
Livestock Show – pre entry Aug. 21 - Show date Saturday, Sept. 5
Hogs –– Check in 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m. – Show start 8:30 a.m.
Sheep/Goats – Check in 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. – Goat Show start 9:30 a.m., Sheep start immediately after goat show conclusion
Cattle – Check in 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. – Show start 11 a.m.
All Around Showmanship will start immediately following cattle show
There will be NO Awards Ceremony this year, I will work with Fair Board to disperse plaques, medals, trophies and fair checks.
All 1st Place 4-H Entries for nonperishable classes that would like to advance to State Fair need to be taken to the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office by September 18th between 8:00am and 5:00pm. Perishable classes can be dropped off on September 28th between 8:00am and 5:00pm.
Since Tulsa State Fair is not offering premium moneys this year, we will understand if you do not wish to advance your entries.
For more information about the Pittsburg County Fair please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.