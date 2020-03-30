Oklahoma 4-H has started the April 2020 Photo Challenge. Each day of April will include a challenge topic and they want 4-H members best photos from that topic area.
You may use whatever camera you have available. Keep it simple. Interpret the topic however you would like or do some online research on that type of photography for inspiration. This is not a contest, but simply a personal challenge you can complete on their own to hone their photography skills.
Topic by dates are as follows:
April 1-Self Portrait
April 2-Landscape
April 3-Something Green
April 4-Portrait of someone else
April 5-Black and White Photo
April 6-Food
April 7-Shadow
April 8-Leading Line
April 9-Rule of Thirds
April 10-Reflection
April 11-Sunrise or Sunset
April 12-Macro-Close Up
April 13-Something Blue
April 14-Movement
April 15-Texture
April 16-Architecture
April 17-Water Drop
April 18-Hands
April 19-Something Red
April 20-Silhouette
April 21-Animal
April 22-Worm’s Eye View (low point of view)
April 23-Bird’s Eye View (high point of view)
April 24-A Tree
April 25-Something Yellow
April 26-Symmetry
April 27-Family Portrait
April 28-Bokeh
April 29-Night
April 30-Self Portrait with you and your camera
