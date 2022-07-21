Emilee Coxsey teared up as her accomplishments were read leading up to the proclamation of a day in her honor.
The McAlester High School graduate completed her reign as 2022 Miss McAlester on Saturday with a surprise gift awaiting her near the end of the annual competition.
Executive Director Lori Few presented the traditional gift to the outgoing Miss McAlester — reading a proclamation from McAlester Mayor John Browne declaring Saturday, July 16 as Emilee Coxsey Day in the city.
The proclamation noted Coxsey is a lifelong McAlester resident who attended Frink-Chambers School through the eighth grade and recently graduated from MHS as a co-valedictorian.
Coxsey started getting involved in 4-H as a fourth-grade student and started several initiatives with the goal of helping students across Pittsburg County.
At 12 years old, Coxsey started a science, technology, engineering and math (or STEAM) program called "Foundation for Tomorrow."
Her program offered educational opportunities for students interested in STEAM through projects for which she built a curriculum guide.
She gained recognition as a national finalist in the 4-H Youth In Action program — which recognizes four students each year in four categories: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.
Coxsey packed 60,300 pieces to provide projects free to students in 371 workshops that reached 469,757 people.
She raised $96,175 toward the foundation and other local programs.
Coxsey previously started the Friendship Bench Project through 4-H to allow students being bullied a special place to sit and to indicate to teachers that they needed help.
She was crowned the 2022 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen in 2018 — only the second ever to win both titles.
Coxsey thanked several people in her prerecorded parting message played during Saturday's Miss McAlester competition.
She thanked Few for her support and guidance at every event over the course of her yearlong service, plus being a friend and role model.
Coxsey thanked Angie McGowan for teaching her to dance as if nobody was watching.
She thanked Pittsburg County OSU Extension Agent Greg Owen for motivating her to be the best version of herself.
Coxsey teared up as she heard herself thank the late Donna Curry, the longtime Frink-Chambers School teacher and counselor who recently died after a brain aneurysm.
"Mrs. Curry, even though you're no longer here, thank you for always watching out for me and giving me the confidence to be myself, to stand up and say 'I am here,'" Coxsey said.
Coxsey also encouraged students in her technology workshops to set lofty goals for themselves.
She also had some advice for Kylie Martin, the incoming Miss McAlester, before signing off and greeting her family and friends at the stage.
"This next year is going to be a whirlwind and you get out of it what you put into it," Coxsey said. "So I encourage you to do it all."
