STILLWATER — In a message to the nearly 100,000 graduates this spring from Oklahoma high schools, colleges and universities, Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis congratulated students on earning their degrees.
“Although the global pandemic has upended our traditional academic year and graduation celebrations, it has not stopped the most important element of graduation. The degree. A graduate’s passport to opportunity and the next exciting step in life has not been denied,” Hargis wrote.
“Under normal circumstances, Oklahomans would be gathering in locations large and small over the next several weeks to celebrate one of life’s seminal moments,” he said. Graduates “would be donning caps and gowns, posing for countless smiling pictures with friends and family, and receiving loving hugs and congratulatory handshakes. I know in Stillwater, I would be shaking thousands of hands.”
Hargis applauded all state students for taking on the upheaval and challenges to learning presented by the coronavirus. Students at all levels continued to pursue their studies and work toward their academic dreams.
In his message, Hargis emphasized Oklahoma’s continual need for college graduates, particularly in today’s uncertain economic picture. “Oklahoma needs smart, creative college graduates to ignite, fortify and diversify our state,” he said.
Hargis thanked professors, instructors, teachers and staff who made sure students “continued to engage and learn.” Educators “quickly and creatively adjusted to online learning, Zoom calls and a whole new approach to classroom learning.”
In addition, Hargis thanked parents and family members who took on new educational duties. “At every level of education, moms, dads, grandmothers, grandfathers, sisters, brothers and many others did their part to assist students,” he wrote.
“I commend college students, particularly graduates, who missed out on the last half of a spring semester on their home campuses,” Hargis said. “It meant the loss of income for many college students and new challenges.”
He said that thanks to the support of donors and others, Oklahoma colleges and universities have stepped up in many ways to assist students where possible. “Colleges and universities compassionately worked to limit the hardships brought by COVID-19.”
In closing his message, Hargis told university, college and high school graduates that “while the coronavirus may have taken away the commencement ceremony you eagerly anticipated, it has not taken away your degree! For that, we celebrate.”
“From all educators, congratulations to the class of 2020! The future is certainly challenging,” he said. “But with your degree, you are better equipped to meet those challenges now and in the future.”
