The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration provides information on protecting workers from the effects of excessive heat.
1 What are some of the causes of work-related heat illness?
At times, workers may be required to work in hot environments for long periods of time. When the human body is unable to maintain a normal temperature, heat illness can occur and may result ind death. It is also important to consider that hot environments may exist indoors.
2 What is the most serious illness that can result from excessive overheating?
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related health problem. Heat stroke occurs when the body’s temperature regulating system fails and body temperatures rise to critical levels greater than 104 degrees. This is a medial emergency that may result in death.
3 What are the signs of a heat stroke?
Signs of a heat stroke are confusion, loss of consciousness and seizures. Workers experiencing heat stroke have a very high body temperature and may stop sweating. If a worker shows signs of possible heat stroke, get medical help immediately and call 911. Until medical help arrives, move the worker to a shady, cool area and remove as much clothing as possible. Wet the worker with cool water and circulate the air to spread cooling, Place wet cloths, wet towels or ice all over the body or soak the worker’s clothing with cold water.
4 What are the signs of heat exhaustion?
Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion are headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, confusion, thirst, heavy sweating and a body temperature greater than 100.4 degrees. Workers with heat exhaustion should be removed from the hot area and given liquids to drink. Cool the worker with cold compresses to the head, neck and face or have the worker wash his or her head, face and neck with cold water. Encourage frequent sips of cool water. Workers with signs or symptoms of heat exhaustion should be taken to a clinic or emergency room. Make sure someone stays with the worker until help arrives. If symptoms worsen, call 911 and get help immediately.
5 What are heat cramps?
Heat cramps are muscle pains usually caused by the loss of body salts and fluid during sweating. Workers with heat cramps should replace fluid loss by drinking water and/or carbohydrate-electrolyte replacement liquids such as sports drinks every 15 to 20 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.