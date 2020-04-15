OSDH: Mitchell Manor resident dies of COVID-19

An executive order report from the state health department lists Pittsburg County’s first COVID-19 death as a nursing home resident.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health listed one resident of Mitchell Manor in McAlester among the COVID-19 cases reported at nursing homes statewide as of midnight April 13. The name of the patient has not been made public.
Transition Health Services Regional Director of Operations Rebecca Reheard, who oversees Mitchell Manor, said in a prepared statement that the nursing home was notified Monday that a recent admission to the facility who transferred to a hospital for medical care tested positive for COVID-19.
“The resident was a recent admission to the facility and was in isolation for the duration of the admission,” Reheard said in the statement. “The resident did not have a roommate. The resident has not returned to the facility. The residents who reside in the facility were not in direct contact with this resident as a result of the strict isolation status of the resident for the duration of the stay.”
Reheard said the facility is working with the state health department and medical personnel are monitoring residents and employees daily for symptoms.
“The facility is maintaining isolation practices and infection control procedures recommended by the CDC for preventing transmission of COVID-19,” Reheard continued. “In the interim, the nursing home will remain closed to visitors and non-essential personnel until the threat of transmitting the virus has been deemed no further risk.”
Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said Wednesday that county officials were aware of a confirmed death but he could not comment on the origin.
OSDH reported April 15 there are 2,263 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths statewide. Of those numbers, 755 cases were in the 65-and-older grouping, as well as 100 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends long-term care facilities: restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations; restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers); cancel all group activities and communal dining; and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Enloe said he practices social distancing with family members because he doesn’t want even a chance to expose them to the virus.
“We all want the social distancing to go away — but we’re not to that point yet,” Enloe said. “I’m sympathetic to what they’re going through, but we would just ask for everybody to continue to be vigilant and patient — and continue to uplift those healthcare workers and our frontline responders instead of being easily angered by this situation.”
Enloe said the Pittsburg County Emergency Response Team is helping local long-term care facilities acquire needed personal protective equipment (PPE).
McAlester Assistant Fire Chief Benny Brooks, who is assisting with operations at the Emergency Management Center, said some were not able to get enough hand sanitizer and some sizes of gloves — while the team already acquired 16 gallons of hand soap to divide among the long-term care facilities.
Brooks said most of the equipment supplied to those facilities comes from a regional supply, but the county emergency team is working to acquire anything that might not be available there.
With limited supplies due to the widespread pandemic, where are county officials having to get those supplies?
“Everywhere,” Enloe said. He said the team is acquiring items from any place they are offered.
Enloe said the team conducts a weekly conference call with area long-term care facilities. He said the team works with those facilities on response plans and assists them in acquiring any PPE needed.
The OSDH report also still includes a positive confirmed COVID-19 case for a resident at New Hope Retirement Center in McAlester — which county officials and the nursing home owner disputed.
Enloe said last week that the report was false, and reiterated that Wednesday.
“New Hope does not have any confirmed cases of COVID and they are becoming increasingly agitated by the fact that they’re getting hammered and they don’t,” Enloe said.
An OSDH representative said the report lists positive cases if a resident or staff member resided or had been in contact with the facility within 14 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.
New Hope Retirement Center owner Tom Montgomery said a person was admitted to the 55-bed facility on March 10 but was discharged on March 12 because “they did not want to be there if they were in lockdown."
Tom Montgomery said the OSDH notified the facility on March 26 — 14 days after the resident was discharged — that the person had tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
