A third confirmed positive case at a long-term care facility in Pittsburg County was reported by the the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Roughly one-third of the 2,465 positive confirmed coronavirus cases statewide reported by OSDH have been tied to a long-term care facility, one of the latest being an employee at Belfair of McAlester.
Belfair of McAlester Executive Director Robert Samples said the employee who tested positive worked on the night shift and came in contact with few people. He said the employee was tested Tuesday, the facility was notified of the positive results late Tuesday night, and Belfair contacted the OSDH.
He said another employee’s test results were negative. Samples said results came back negative on Friday for seven of eight employees and residents tested — with the other result still not returned as of press time.
“So far we’ve had no symptoms, no problems in our building,” Samples said.
Samples said he believes the facility is taking all the necessary precautions and is working with the state health department.
He said Belfair does not allow anyone inside except employees — and said family would be allowed inside in the event of a near end of life situation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends long-term care facilities: restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations; restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers); cancel all group activities and communal dining; and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.
A statement from the Oklahoma Assisted Living Association as of Thursday states 39% of positive confirmed cases statewide were associated with a long-term care facility. The report states 12% of deaths were tied to a long-term care facility.
The report also states less than 1% of positive cases and 1% of deaths were tied to assisted living facilities.
OSDH data available as of April 15 shows 446 cases and 41 deaths statewide were associated with a longer-term care facility.
The OSDH reported 2,465 cases and 136 deaths statewide as of Friday morning. Data shows 33.35% of those infected were at least 65 years old.
OSDH reported three COVID-19 cases tied to long-term care facilities in Pittsburg County as of midnight April 15.
The report lists one resident tested positive at New Hope Retirement Center in McAlester — which county officials and the nursing home owner disputed — one resident at Mitchell Manor died due to COVID-19 complications, and the Belfair employee who tested positive. The names have not been made public due to privacy laws.
An OSDH representative said the report lists positive cases if a resident or staff member resided or had been in contact with the facility within 14 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.
Transition Health Services Regional Director of Operations Rebecca Reheard, who oversees Mitchell Manor, said in a prepared statement that the nursing home was notified Monday that a recent admission to the facility who transferred to a hospital for medical care tested positive for COVID-19.
Reheard said residents were not in direct contact with the patient and the facility is maintaining isolation and sanitation practices to ensure safety of residents and employees.
New Hope Retirement Center owner Tom Montgomery said a person was admitted on March 10 but was discharged on March 12 because “they did not want to be there if they were in lockdown." He said that person tested positive on March 26 — 14 days after the resident was discharged.
Montgomery and county officials have disputed New Hope’s inclusion in the report.
