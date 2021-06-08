Organizers want unity at Juneteenth festivities

Barbara Smitherman hopes an upcoming Juneteenth event is fun for all — but she hopes more for unity.
The McAlester native and organizer of Juneteenth activities — set for 10 a.m. June 19 at Michael J. Hunter Park in McAlester — said carnival games for kids, fun music and good food for everyone will be available at the event that will focus on bringing people together.
“I want everyone to come, first of all, to enjoy themselves — but I want the community to come back together,” Smitherman said. “I want unity.”
Juneteenth is a holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865 — the date when Union Army General Gordon Granger read aloud in Galveston Bay a general order announcing the end of the Civil War. Approximately 250,000 slaves in Texas were emancipated under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln in April 1863.
Organizers said McAlester’s annual Juneteenth celebrations started in the mid-1970s and have been held nearly every year since.
“We’ve had a Juneteenth celebration just about every year for the past 50 years but it’s never been to this scale,” Smitherman said.
Last year’s Juneteenth event in McAlester was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Miller "Bo" Newman is a main organizer of the event and president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP who asked Smitherman to help this year.
Smitherman graduated from McAlester High School and is a retired nurse who has a doctorate degree and is pastor at the Tabernacle Of Praise Worship Center in McAlester. She’s also a proud mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She expects many to attend the commemorative events and said people have shown an interest in getting back out since activities dwindled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just going to be a fun time where they get out and enjoy themselves in celebration of Juneteenth,” Smitherman said.
Speakers at the event will detail the significance of Juneteenth and connect with attendees. Some speakers include Caesar Rentie, the Hartshorne graduate and former NFL player who is now a pastor in Texas, Smitherman and others.
Smitherman said many activities will be available for youth — including a carnival with face painting, games with prizes, snacks, and more, plus a talent show. Any child aged 6-17 interested in competing in the talent show can contact Shelli Colbert through the event’s Facebook page.
Adults can compete in cornhole at the event, while organizers are also considering a three-on-three basketball tournament and other activities. Anyone interested in competing can get more information on the event’s Facebook page.
Bebo and the Evildoers, a local blues band with frontman Bebo McDaniel, is also set to perform.
Smitherman thanked Colbert, Helen Turner, MarChello Bell and everyone helping to organize the event.
“I want to encourage people to come out, enjoy yourself, have a good time, meet your neighbors that you may not know,” Smitherman added.
