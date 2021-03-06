Organizers cancel Italian Festival; making plans for 2022

Organizers of the annual Italian Festival in McAlester say they have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event — but they plan to come back stronger than ever in 2022 to celebrate a major milestone.
This marks the second year in a row the Italian Festival has been canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've had several meetings since we canceled last year," said Bobby Lenardo, who is president of the McAlester Italian Festival Foundation and co-chairman of the Italian Festival Committee with Luke Whittall.
"We met about a month ago," Lenardo said. "It gets to the crush to where you've got to send applications to vendors," he said "We decided we needed to go ahead and cancel it."
Committee members decided that at this point they could not be certain the pandemic would be under control by the second weekend in May, when the Italian Festival is held at the Expo Center, Lenardo said.
Making the decision even more difficult is the next Italian Festival that's held will mark the 50th anniversary of the event. Organizers did not want to take a chance on the pandemic leading to diminished attendance, even if the event was held. Lenardo noted the Italian Festival represents a substantial investment.
"We spend thousands of dollars putting the festival on," Lenardo said. Costs include everything from purchasing food, to renting tents and providing entertainment.
"There is lots of entertainment," Lenardo noted. "We also pay for security and everything that goes with it."
As a result, the Italian Festival is "upside down" until the festival is held each year and the expenses can be recouped, Lenardo said. Finances to pay for the following year's festival comes from money gathered the year the festival is held.
"We're looking forward to having one next year," Lenardo said of plans for the 2022 anniversary event. As for this year: We don't feel like it's safe and too much of a gamble to get the turnout we normally would get," he said of the decision to cancel.
"We feel like it's the right thing to do to keep families safe and keep it safe for everybody who attends the festival," Lenardo said. "The committee doesn't feel like the pandemic is under control enough at this point to have a big festival where thousands of people show up."
Lenardo said it's too hot to have the festival in the summer because the part of the Expo Center where the most vendors locate has no air conditioning. In the fall, there are too many competing events, including high school and college football, he said.
One aspect of the Italian Festival will continue this year.
"We're still going to give away two high school scholarships," Lenardo said. Scholarships are for $500 each. The scholarship is described as a one-semester scholarship designed to recognize students who are academically well-rounded and have shown themselves to be community volunteers.
Scholarships are for the 2021 academic year. Applicants must be a high school senior up to 22 years of age. "Only students working toward an undergraduate degree or completion of a regular course of study at an academically accredited institution will be considered," according to the festival's web site.
Applications and more information can be found at themcalesteritalianfestival.org. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the highlighted area that reads 2021 Italian Festival Scholarship Guidelines and Application.
Scholarship applications must be postmarked by April 23, 2021 and mailed to: McAlester Italian Festival Scholarship; P.O. Box 1212; McAlester, OK; 74502.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternes.com.
