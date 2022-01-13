Members of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission have canceled the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Ceremony that was set for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Mount Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester.
"Due to the fact that the school shut down due to COVID concerns and with COVID concerns in the community, we made the decision to cancel the Commemorative Ceremony," Davis said. She referred to the decision to close McAlester Public Schools on Thursday and Friday due to a surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Plans for the ceremony included music from the McAlester High School Chorale group under the direction of Adam Rogers, with those plans also affected by the school closure.
Many of those who attend the Commemorative Ceremony each year are McAlester Public Schools students, Davis noted.
Members of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission, which organizes the annual Commemorative Ceremony to honor Dr. King, met Wednesday, said Davis, who is vice chairman of the Holiday Commission. She, along with Holiday Commission Chairman Anthony Washington and other members decided it was best to cancel the ceremony under the current conditions, even though they were looking forward to it.
"Community members are in agreement we should cancel this," Davis said. "As much as we wanted to have this, we didn't want anybody getting sick" because they attended the event, she said.
Members of the Holiday Commission had already canceled the MLK Unity Banquet which is traditionally held in the McAlester High School cafeteria on the Saturday night preceding MLK Day, which is on Monday, Jan. 17, this year.
Holiday Commission members plan to reschedule the canceled Commemorative Ceremony that had been set for Friday.
"Hopefully, we can reschedule it in February during Black History Month," Davis said.
"Pittsburg County Holiday Commission members apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone."
