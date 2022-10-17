McALESTER, Okla. — Citizens and public officials heard more about open records and open meetings laws in Oklahoma.
Julie Pittman and Thomas Schneider, with the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, and Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas presented information regarding the Oklahoma Open Meetings and Open Records Acts to more than 50 public officials and citizens Monday.
"Oklahoma citizens have an inherent right to know about their government and be fully informed," Pittman said. "That's a driving principle of our democracy and transparency is key."
The OPA and AG's Office partnered to present a series of seminars on the Oklahoma Open Meetings and Open Records Acts across the state. Two more are scheduled over the next month to detail the state laws.
Pittman opened the seminar with information on the Open Records Act, and Schneider detailed the Open Meeting Act, while both answered questions throughout their presentations.
A public record under the ORA includes all documents — books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more — created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, expenditure, of public funds, administration of public property.
Oklahoma law applies the ORA to any official or employee of a public body. A public body includes any office, board, commission or agency supported by public funds, or expending public funds, or operating public property.
"Basically if you're involved with public money, you're going to be subject to the Open Records Act," Pittman said.
But the law includes many exemptions and allows for redactions to segregable information.
Some exemptions include certain personnel records, federal records, personal notes, certain law enforcement records, litigation files, court-sealed records, and more can be exempted.
Oklahoma law also states personal financial information, computer software, toll collection audio or video, non-government personal items, and more are not considered public record.
Public officials, bodies and agencies must also provide prompt, reasonable access to records.
Thomas explained the law was originally worded that way to allow the requestors and record keepers to agree upon reasonable deadlines depending on the complexity of the request.
"There are simple requests and complex requests so we're trying to come up with a structure on how you do that," Thomas said.
Attendees also asked about charging for documents.
A fee for direct cost of searching and copying records may be charged if the request is for solely commercial purposes. Fees can't exceed 25¢ per page for 8 1⁄2 x 14” or smaller; and can't exceed $1 for a certified copy.
A search fee can't be charged when the release of records is in the public interest or to the news media. A fee schedule shall be posted at the principal office.
Schneider said the Open Meeting Act's purpose is to encourage "citizens to know more about public bodies, governmental processes and governmental problems.”
He said public bodies achieve that through posting advanced meetings notices, posting agendas and recording minutes of their meetings for public record.
Schneider said public bodies must follow the rules for the four types of meetings — regularly scheduled meetings, special meetings, emergency meetings and continued or reconvened meetings.
He said public bodies can comply with the Open Meetings Act by organizing meetings and posting agendas; sticking to those agenda items, empowering stakeholders and selves, and never making decisions in private.
Presentations are available at www.oag.ok.gov/transparency-state-government.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.