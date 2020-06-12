On the front lines: McAlester police officer reflects on coronavirus impact

Jonathan O'Dell is proud to protect and serve McAlester, but that became more challenging amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police officers were among essential workers defined by national and state orders allowed to keep working amid the pandemic and O'Dell said the McAlester Police Department took immediate precautions.
"We got fitted for N-95 masks and started wearing latex gloves," O'Dell said. "I went through a box of gloves in a week — I mean, it was unreal."
Dispatchers asked COVID-19 screening questions to anyone calling in with a report that required police response and the department limited its contact with people to help prevent community spread.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 2 million cases and 113,000 deaths related to COVID-19 nationwide. Oklahoma’s health department reported more than 7,600 cases and more than 350 deaths.
O'Dell said he was glad the department took precautions — but he still wondered if he was carrying the disease home with him.
“As soon as it started, the first thing I thought of was the safety of my family,” said McAlester Police Officer Jonathan O’Dell.
After his shifts ended, Jonathan said he didn’t feel safe hugging his wife, Shelia, and two children — a 6-year-old son and nearly-4-year-old daughter — when he got home until he properly cleaned.
Jonathan said when they rushed to greet him, he would tell them that Dad needed to shower first.
“That was probably the hardest part for me because I love my family and I get excited that they’re excited to see me,” Jonathan said. “So not getting to love on them as soon as I get home is pretty rough.”
Shelia is a teacher at Tannehill Public Schools and saw significant changes during the pandemic.
Jonathan said they had to get internet service when schools were ordered to close buildings and implement distance learning — but she’s enjoying extra time with their children at home.
“She’s having a great time with the kids, but she misses her kids at the school significantly,” Jonathan said.
Birthday plans for the couple’s son usually entail a big pool party, but that changed this year to prevent community spread.
Jonathan said he feels sorry for everyone who had to change birthday plans — in addition to high school students who missed out on milestones and memories due to precautions amid the pandemic.
He and fellow emergency responders from MPD, McAlester Fire Department, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office and more have driven by with sirens blaring to help some local children celebrate their birthdays.
Jonathan said he loves being part of that and helping put smiles on kid’s faces.
“Our job is to protect and to serve — and I believe that’s part of serving our community,” Jonathan said. “We’re giving back and letting them know they’re appreciated as much as they appreciate us.”
Places of worship were among facilitates shuttered for a time during the pandemic, but most moved services to a virtual element.
Jonathan said it was different seeing his southern Baptist church, Haywood Baptist Church, going live on Facebook, saying it was needed to help prevent community spread of the virus.
He said fellowship changed during the pandemic — as congregation members previously shakes hands, hugged, visited closely.
“All that stopped,” Jonathan said. “Everything — you can’t shake hands no more, you can’t give hugs.
“And that’s one of the things I like about going to church is the fellowship and the idea that you’re part of something so much bigger than you can begin to fathom,” he added.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
