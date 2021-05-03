McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.