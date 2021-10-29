Oklahoma prison director defends execution after scrutiny

Oklahoma’s prisons director said the department doesn’t plan to change protocols after a man convulsed and vomited while being put to death by lethal injection.
John Marion Grant, a convicted killer, convulsed several times and vomited during a three-drug lethal injection Thursday in Oklahoma’s first since a series of problematic executions led to a nearly seven-year hiatus, according to witnesses.
Scott Crow, Oklahoma’s prisons director, said the execution followed state law and department protocols with “no complications.”
“The basis for that is at no point through the protocol or administering the protocol were there ever any delays or any complications that prevented the protocol from being completed,” Crow said in a Friday press conference.
Media witnesses said Thursday that Grant convulsed nearly two dozen times and vomited on himself before he died by lethal injection at 4:21 p.m. Crow said Friday he counted fewer and less severe body movements, and prison officials have started a quality assurance review process.
Grant was among death row inmates who sued Oklahoma over its three-drug execution protocols — largely the use of midazolam’s effectiveness in sedating prisoners so they don’t feel unnecessary pain. The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-3 along party lines to lift a stay hours before Grant’s execution despite a federal district court trial setting in February over the challenge.
Oklahoma is using the same three-drug cocktail it did in a series of problematic lethal injections.
Clayton Lockett writhed for more than 40 minutes before his 2014 death by lethal injection that brought scrutiny on Oklahoma’s protocols. The state also used a non-approved drug in the January 2015 lethal injection of Charles Warner and planned to use the same mixture to execute Richard Glossip before then-Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay.
“Oklahoma botched the last three executions before the six-year hiatus — you would’ve hoped they learned something,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit created to provide information and analysis on death penalty issues.
Crow said the first drug — midazolam — was administered at 4:09 p.m. before Grant had a gasp of air and a light snore a few seconds later.
The director said Grant started dry-heaving at 4:10 p.m. prior to “regurgitating” for several seconds, which Crow said a physician told him was not uncommon with someone undergoing sedation.
Midazolam is used as a sedative in surgeries and can cause vomiting and convulsing — including in several lethal injections across the country. Joseph Wood reportedly received 15 injections and took nearly two hours to die by lethal injection in his 2014 Arizona execution.
Michael Graczyk, a retired Associated Press reporter who still covers executions for the organization on a freelance basis, has witnessed the death penalty carried out about 450 times and told the AP he only remembered someone vomiting in one of those instances.
Grant, 60, was convicted of the 1998 killing of prison worker Gay Carter. Court documents state she removed him from a job and Grant took her to a closet, where he stabbed her 16 times.
Pamela Gay Carter, daughter of the victim, released a statement Thursday after the execution.
“At least now we are starting to get justice for our loved ones. The death penalty is about protecting any future victims. Even after Grant was removed from society, he committed an act of violence that took an innocent life.”
Crow said Grant ate his requested last meal at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday — but also ate a portion of breakfast served at 7:10 a.m. before his Thursday execution.
The director said Grant ate only eggs and did not eat lunch.
Crow said he advised the physician to tilt Grant’s head and wipe his face after the vomiting.
The director said “at no point during the regurgitation was the protocol process stopped or inhibited.”
Crow said the second set of drugs was administered five minutes after Grant vomited and no other unusual behavior occurred before his death.
The Supreme Court also lifted a stay of execution on Julius Jones, who is set for a clemency hearing on Monday and lethal injection on Nov. 18.
