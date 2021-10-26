Oklahoma 'prepared' as death row inmates appeal executions

Oklahoma’s prison director said the state is ready to conduct its first execution in nearly seven years.
Scott Crow, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, said Tuesday the agency is prepared for Thursday’s scheduled lethal injection that would be the first after problems with executions in 2014 and 2015 led to a moratorium.
"The Department of Corrections has addressed concerns regarding carrying out the death penalty and is prepared to follow the will of the people of Oklahoma, as expressed in state statute, and the orders of the courts by carrying out the execution of inmates sentenced to death by a jury of their peers," Crow said.
John Marion Grant, 60, was convicted for the 1998 killing of a prison cafeteria worker and is set for lethal injection at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Judge Stephen Friot, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, denied a motion for preliminary injunction on Monday that allows the state to go ahead with seven lethal injections, including Grant’s, scheduled through March.
Grant and four other death row inmates — including Julius Jones, whose case gained notoriety and support from celebrities — appealed the ruling to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit shortly afterward. Attorneys entered appearances and the state filed a response Tuesday afternoon, but no ruling was filed as this story was being prepared for publication. A decision could later be appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States for a final ruling.
If Grant’s execution occurs Thursday, it would be the state’s first since a series of problematic lethal injections led to a moratorium and consideration of new protocols.
Clayton Lockett, convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, was set for lethal injection on April 24, 2014, when a doctor deemed him unconscious before it took 43 minutes for him to die from the state’s three-drug cocktail of midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride. A state investigation found the IV in Lockett’s groin came loose and prolonged his death.
Scrutiny over the bungled lethal injection and the state’s three-drug cocktail led Oklahoma to reconsider its execution protocols.
News-Capital staff witnessed the January 2015 lethal injection of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant. The execution seemed to go off without any problems, but it was later discovered Oklahoma used potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride —which wasn't approved in protocols at that time.
A grand jury found Oklahoma’s then-general counsel, Steve Mullins, told prison officials to go forward with another death row inmate’s execution, that of Richard Glossip, with the same mixture used in Warner’s execution. But then-Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin intervened by issuing a stay in the last 30 minutes before Glossip’s scheduled execution.
State officials said in 2018 they planned to move forward with developing protocols for using nitrogen gas in executions. But Gov. Kevin Stitt and then-attorney general Mike Hunter announced in February 2020 the state would resume lethal injections using the same three-drug combination it used in Lockett’s 2014 execution.
