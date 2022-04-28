Oklahoma lawmakers pass abortion bill similar to controversial Texas law

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday sent a bill to the governor that would ban abortion procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy.
The bill, modeled after one passed in Texas last year, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected unless there’s a verified medical emergency. It takes effect immediately upon the signature of Gov. Kevin Stitt. The Republican has previously vowed to sign any anti-abortion legislation that crosses his desk, and he could act on the bill as early as next week.
Critics say once signed, it will alter the landscape for Oklahoma women seeking access to abortion and force them to travel to other states to obtain one. A similar ban in Texas, which took effect Sept. 1, has sent thousands of women across the border into Oklahoma and elsewhere to seek abortions. Planned Parenthood officials have previously said many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks.
Oklahoma’s measure, known as the Heartbeat Act, contains a provision that would allow any person to take civil action against anyone who performs an abortion or helps a woman obtain one. Those who prevail would receive damages of at least $10,000 and could sue within six years of the purported violation.
In a rare move, the Republican-controlled House refused to allow any discussion or debate about the measure ahead of its passage.
When introducing it, the bill’s author, state Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, merely described it as a “pro-life bill” and noted that the House had previously passed a similar version of the bill.
After the vote, state Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, asked why, if Republicans were proud of the policy, they were “afraid” to publicly answer questions about it. He also questioned the point of passing it at all given that just days before Stitt had already signed one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the country. Senate Bill 612 all but bans the procedure entirely in the state. That bill, which criminalizes abortions except to save the life of a mother, is expected to take effect in August.
Bennett said both bills would likely face legal challenges.
Oklahoma also has a trigger bill that would allow pre-Roe v. Wade statutes to take effect should the nation’s highest court overturn it this summer.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which runs clinics that offer abortion services in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, said it saw more than 1,100 patients from Texas from September to December 2021, with the overwhelming majority traveling to Oklahoma. During the same time in 2020, those centers saw just 50 patients from Texas.
Supporters and critics alike, meanwhile, are waiting for a much anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling later this year that could potentially overhaul the nation’s abortion regulations. Anti-abortion advocates hope that justices will shift the power to states to craft their own abortion rules, thereby creating a patchwork system where some state lawmakers could enact near-total bans.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
