Oklahoma artist John Moreland headlines May Dancing Rabbit show

John Moreland's done lots of interesting things in his career, from performing an NPR Tiny Desk concert with his musical cohort John Calvin Abney to being written up in Rolling Stone and GQ, to opening for Jason Isbell and being cited as Miranda Lambert's favorite songwriter.
Now he can add something else to his lengthy musical resume´ — headlining the upcoming May 7 opening show of the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival in McAlester. Abney, a versatile guitarist who also blows a mean harmonica, is expected to join Moreland for the McAlester show
The addition of the headlining performer completes the schedule for the May 7 show, the first in a series of three free shows planned for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's 2022 events. Additional shows are set for June 11 and July 16.
Festival organizers previously announced the booking of two more artists for the May 7 opening show, with singer-songwriters and musicians Travis Linville and Joe Pug. All three artists are part of the Americana and alt-country scene.
"For the May show, our goal is to promote Oklahoma music," said Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch. Moreland and Linville are both Oklahomans and while Pug isn't from the Sooner State, he's played in Oklahoma lots of times.
Festival promoters found a good fit to promote Oklahoma music by signing Moreland. He even has OKLAHOMA tattooed on his knuckles.
"We've got a really great May show," Lynch said, adding that Moreland sings a lot about Oklahoma. Linville was among artists that those who've attended previous Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows said in audience surveys they would like to have perform in McAlester. Pug was an artist organizers wanted to book last year, Lynch said. That didn't come to fruition, but Lynch said they were glad to get him for this year's opening Dancing Rabbit Music Festival event.
Once again the shows will be held on an outdoor stage, along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street, presented free of charge to those attending the event. Some paid sponsorships and VIP packages are still available, Lynch said. Anyone interest can contact him at his office at 918-421-8843, he said.
Some food vendors are already set to participate in the May event, including several food trucks. An outdoor beer garden will be available as well.
Lynch said one difference in the 2022 shows is that organizers are hoping to make them more of a family-friendly event, and day-long event with organizers and sponsors still working on some of the activities they hope to have available, including a downtown soap box derby for adults. More details regarding that event will be released as they become available.
While the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows are presented free to the public, Lynch asks anyone who plans to attend to go on the Dancing Rabbit Facebook site and hit select on attending the event. That will help organizers and vendors have a better idea of how many people want to attend, which will help with the planning process, he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.