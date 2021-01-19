More than the sale of mementos is resulting from opening the OKLA Gift Shop.
It's also bringing hope that as progress continues on reopening the historic OKLA Theatre, some events may be held later this year — even if funding for a complete restoration is not immediately available.
The hope is to begin holding events at the site in 2021, dependent, of course, on the situation with COVID-19.
With popcorn popping in the restored OKLA lobby and with the soundtrack from "Star Wars" booming throughout the theater, the feasibility of holding events inside the OKLA again suddenly seems a lot closer than it did even a few months ago.
Although full restoration of the OKLA Theatre is far from complete, events could be held before all the work is finished.
For example, the soundtrack wasn't playing through a huge speaker system — although the sound filled the auditorium and even boomed into the lobby. With today's technology, McAlester Tourism Coordinator Eddie Gray said he achieved the musical effect with a phone APP played through a single, relatively small, Bluetooth speaker.
New hours at the OKLA Gift Shop are from Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or by appointment. Gray said appointments can be made by phoning 928 423-9300, ext. OKLA — which is 6552. That's the phone to the gift shop. If the gift shop is closed at the time of the call, leave a message, Gray suggested.
Business has been fairly steady.
"It's been pretty good — we're pleased," Gray said. "People are coming through to buy items, but also to tour the OKLA."
Tours are available of the restored lobby as well as the in-progress auditorium.
"Our ultimate goal is to get everyone to see it and see the potential," Gray said.
An electrician has recently been by the building to deliver an estimate of costs on various items.
Gray said the major electrical work is already complete. The new estimate will be for smaller jobs, such as making sure exit lights are lit, scones are working to help light the outer aisles inside the theater and that outlets are operable.
Inside the theater there is still no seating, with the existing seating removed and nothing at all on the concrete flooring. Still, that's not so far removed from the "festival seating" once offered at concert sites around the nation and Oklahoma — which at the time basically meant those partaking of the festival seating option were sitting on the floor.
While they may not go that far at the OKLA, other options are under consideration to make events available prior to the installation of permanent seating. One option is the temporary use of folding chairs.
Gray said another option is asking people to bring lawn chairs.
"We're looking at all ideas," Gray said. "We want to do everything we could possibly do."
Installation of a new heat and air system is one of the biggest goals, with an estimated cost of approximately $300,000, Gray said.
While the ultimate goal is full state-of-the-art restoration, another is to keep interest generated in the OKLA Theatre to help make that restoration financially obtainable. Those wanting to stop by the OKLA Theatre do not have to wait until the restoration is finished.
"We still want people to come and enjoy and see the progress," Gray said.
The OKLA Theatre was built in Downtown McAlester on the site of the Palace Theater, which burned in 1930. It opened as the OKLA on July 10, 1931 and remained open for decades before closing in 1989. Currently, the city of McAlester owns the building, with hopes to restore it, which is proving challenging with the ongoing pandemic and related economic issues.
Among those interested in seeing the OLKA restored is Gayle McDonald, who works part-time at the gift shop. She remembers picking up pop bottles as a child to help pay for snacks at the OKLA. She said she got free admission because at the time, the OKLA offered free admission to firefighters and police. Since her dad was a fireman and her mom was a meter maid, she also was admitted to the OKLA free of charge.
Although some of the restoration process calls for larger outlays, others are on a smaller scale.
"I'm still looking for a pay phone," Gray said — a reference to coin-operated phone once located in the lobby and used by countless young people to call their parents to tell them the movie was over.
Gray figures the more people who stop by the OKLA Gift Shop or who take a short tour of building, the more people will be interested in seeing it restored.
"It's going to take a village," said Gray.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
