The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported an Indianola woman died over the weekend following an accident involving a side-by-side vehicle.
An OHP report released Monday states 51-year-old Michelle Benjamin died at the scene Saturday after a Polaris Ranger side-by-side vehicle in which she was a passenger struck a tree.
The driver, 56-year-old William Benjamin, was transported to a Tulsa hospital with trunk, internal, and leg injuries and was listed in critical condition, according to OHP.
OHP states the accident occurred at approximately 7:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Russellville Road and Lick Creek Road near Quinton.
Troopers state the vehicle was traveling east on a private trail when the driver “failed to negotiate a left curve” and departed the trailway and struck a tree.
The report states the driver was pinned for approximately one hour before being freed by first responders.
According to the report, no seatbelts or helmets were in use at the time of the accident.
Trooper Allen Monroe of Troop D prepared the report and was assited by Trooper Tyler James, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department, Quinton Police Department, Russellville Fire Department, and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police.
