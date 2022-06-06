A McAlester man died after two vehicles collided Saturday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
An OHP report states Bryan Smith, 26, died after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 113 near Coal Creek Addition Road north of McAlester around 9:56 p.m. Saturday.
The report states a 2014 Black Chevy Malibu driven by Smith was southbound on State Highway 113, crossed the center line and left the road on the left before it reentered the roadway and struck a second vehicle head-on.
The male driver of the second vehicle and a juvenile passenger were flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. A female passenger and two children were also transported to McAlester Regional Health Center, the report states.
The report states seat belts were "not in use Vehicle 1 and not in use on Passenger 2 and 4 In Vehicle 2."
Trooper Tyler James investigated the incident with assistance from Trooper Austin Mass, Pafford EMS, Shady Grove Fire Department, Bugtussle Fire Department, Choctaw Tribal Police, and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
