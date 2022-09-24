I love the fall — from the cooler crisp weather, to the seasonal foods, to tailgating and campfires, to fun fall-themed activities in town.
Fall brings back memories from childhood when I would request my own pumpkin pie at every fall-themed family gathering, play backyard football at a friend's house, and when the family would go the church's annual fall festival.
This season brings back fond memories of being together with family, friends and neighbors for fun activities — and we all have plenty of opportunity to create new memories in our community this fall.
I have several upcoming events on my bucket list for the fall season, but one of the most fun will be going back to Ribtoberfest.
Last year's inaugural event brought a fun, Oktoberfest-style community block party to downtown McAlester with a rib cooking competition and fall-themed fun. Competitors set up tents with cornhole, drinks and football on the screen for people to relax as they prepared their entrees.
The event is an addition to the Grillmarks Steak Festival Series organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
This year's Ribtoberfest, sponsored by Big V Feeds and Simply Country Ranch, is set for Nov. 5 along Choctaw Avenue between Fifth and Third Streets in McAlester.
Competitors receive two full racks of pork spareribs — with the winner awarded $2,000.
Organizers also brought back the Best Bite Challenge — with a beef slider competition using ground chuck from Simply Country Ranch. First place in the Best Bite Challenge will win $1,500.
But you don't have to compete to enjoy the fun.
The event will again feature live music, games, biergartens, college football on the big screen, and lots of fun and food.
Simply Country Ranch is also hosting a fun fall-themed event with an expansion of last year's fall festival.
Lauren and Ben Denny, married co-owners of Simply Country Ranch, told me they want people to enjoy festivities and good music at the Country Music Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford, Big V Feed Center and the city of McAlester all sponsored this year’s Country Music Festival — which opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 with lots of activities.
Simply Country Ranch — at 7838 Krebs Lake Road in McAlester — recently won Oklahoma’s top award for AgriTourism and is popular on social media — with 655,000 followers on TikTok and more than 2,900 likes on Facebook featuring videos of the owners and the animals on the ranch.
The Dennys started the ranch in 2020 after moving from Idaho to land in McAlester that’s been in the family for about seven generations.
They started the fall festival last year with pumpkin launching, a pumpkin patch, pie eating contests, farm animals, and fall-themed activities.
This year will include a western-themed saloon and tons of music.
Friday’s musical lineup includes Jim Calhoun, McAlester fireman and musician Landon Walker, plus Oklahoma native and Nashville country artist Justin Adams.
Saturday entertainment will go all day with dancers from local dance studios, local youth bands, and more. Then local bands Country Junction and Kinlock will open the evening concert for Derek Jones, an Indiana-based country-rock musician and Navy veteran.
So don't miss out on these fun fall events and be on the look out for the many more in our community.
