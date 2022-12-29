Officials urge locals to not drive drunk over New Year’s weekend

Law enforcement officers urge people to not drive drunk over the News Year’s holiday weekend.
More than 10,000 people died each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.
NHTSA partners with local law enforcement agencies on its campaign against drunk driving called Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with officers working together Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, to take drunk drivers off the roads.
“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said. “The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy this season.”
Roughly 32 people in the U.S. die each day in drunk-driving crashes, or one person every 45 minutes, according to the latest NHTSA data from 2020.
NHTSA data shows 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths in 2020 — a 14% increase from the previous year.
Drivers become alcohol-impaired when blood alcohol concentrations (BACs) reach at least .08 grams per deciliter. Any fatal crash involving a driver with a BAC of at least .08 g/dL or higher is considered to be an alcohol-impaired-driving crash and fatalities in those crashes are alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities, according to NHTSA reports.
NHTSA data shows the highest percentages of alcohol-impaired drivers in 2020 occurred in the 21-24 age group and the 25-34 age group with 26% apiece.
“We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday,” Hearod said. “This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”
Driving with a BAC of at least .08 is illegal across the U.S., except in Utah, where the limit is .05 g/dL.
The latest NHTSA report on estimated economic costs of all motor vehicle traffic crashes in the U.S. was $242 billion in 2010 — $44 billion resulting from alcohol-impaired crashes.
Economic costs include lost productivity, workplace losses, legal and court expenses, medical costs, emergency medical services, insurance administration, congestion, and property damage.
Officials recommend the following alternatives to drinking and driving:
• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive.
• Designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.
• Take the keys away from a friend about to drive drunk and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Rover Taxi in McAlester will be open and taking calls until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to finishing any booked rides. Anyone can call 918-420-9271 to book a ride but must answer their phone on that night or the booking will be cancelled.
More information on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period is available at www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
