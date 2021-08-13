It's been nearly 12 years since the last Oklahoma State Penitentiary Prison Rodeo in McAlester — but another attempt to bring the rodeo back is out of the chutes and gaining speed.
Some have already cowboyed up and are actively working for the rodeo's return, including OSP Warden Jim Farris, who said he's fully committed to bringing the once-thriving prison rodeo back to OSP.
"Since I took over at OSP and Jackie Brannon, that's been a full 100 percent priority of mine," Farris said.
What are the chances of the prison rodeo's return to OSP?
"We're in a strong position of that happening," said Farris.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and several state legislators have already been down to look over the site, he said.
"We've got a lot of support from legislators and the governor," Farris said. All of that has led to the warden's belief the prison rodeo is on-track to return.
"I don't know if it's ever 100 percent, but we're trying to preserve our history here," said Farris.
Until its cancelation in 2010, OSP's Prison Rodeo drew thousands of visitors and locals to McAlester, with the rodeo held in an arena behind prison walls. In addition to traditional rodeo activities, such as bull and bronc riding, calf roping and steer wrestling, it also featured unique events, such as money the hard way, the tub ride and wild horse race.
Work to bring the rodeo back has gone beyond the talking stage. Engineers will analyze what it will take to bring both the dilapidated concrete bleachers and the rodeo grounds up to grade, the warden said.
While plans to revive the OSP rodeo are gaining momentum, it's certain the time factor won't allow the rodeo grounds or arena to be ready this year in time for its traditional dates of Labor Day weekend.
Farris said engineersdnmay present plans for renovating the rodeo arena and the rodeo grounds in phases. More information will be available once the engineers present a cost analysis, he said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne and McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner discussed the possibility of the rodeo returning when it came up during a meeting with the warden this week.
"The city wants to work with OSP any way we can to bring the rodeo back," Browne said. "Not only is it good for the state, it has a huge economic impact on the city of McAlester."
McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess said she would love to see the prison rodeo come back to McAlester and said she's been trying to make it happen for several years.
"It would be a tremendous asset in economic development and tourism and what this community needs," she said. "We look forward to making it happen if it's possible."
OSP's Prison Rodeo served as a major event in the city for nonconsecutive 70 years. In addition to the colorful rodeo, featuring both inmate and professional rodeo participants at times, it often included an annual rodeo parade in downtown McAlester, with the Warden's Barbecue also associated with the event.
Following the 2009 Prison Rodeo, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections cancelled the rodeo in 2010 —citing the state budget crunch at the time, a personnel shortage and the deteriorating condition of the prison's rodeo arena.
Local and state officials tried for several years to bring it back. Some of those attempts included offers for help with security from local law enforcement officers and discussion about the city or county contributing to the prison rodeo arena's repairs — but without the DOC fully on-board, none of the efforts were successful.
"I understand previous administrations were not supportive," said Farris. That's now changed, he said.
Funding for renovation or repairs to the arena and grounds could possibly come from several sources, not just the DOC. Farris mentioned the Professional Bull Riders, known as PBR, as one possibility for assistance, since the organization has previously shown interest in a return of the prison rodeo.
"We've got many different avenues," Farris said.
Concrete bleachers inside the rodeo arena are old and some are crumbling, cracking or sinking into the ground. Some of the bleachers may be beyond repair.
"We'd have to put new bleachers in several spots," said Farris.
Dirt in the arena is uneven and may need some work, too.
OSP's prison rodeo began in 1940, then came an interruption of several years due to World War II. After he war ended in 1945, the rodeo resumed in 1948.
Another interruption followed the devastating 1973 prison riot at OSP, with the prison rodeo picking up again in 1978. It had evolved into a joint venture involving the DOC, the city of McAlester and the McAlester Chamber of Commerce — until the DOC's cancelation of the 2010 event.
Farris noted that OSP, which began operations only a year after statehood in1908, is the oldest DOC facility in the state.
To get some insight into what's needed to revive the prison rodeo in McAlester, Farris planned to attend the Angolo Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana this spring, but the scheduled May spring rodeos were canceled due to an upswing in COVID-19 cases.
"I was going to go and look at it," Farris said. Although the spring rodeos were cancelled, Angolo's October rodeos remained on schedule as of this week.
If Farris has his way, OSP's Prison Rodeo will once again have a schedule of its own.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
