Pittsburg County elected officials voted unanimously to restrict access to all county buildings, including the county courthouse, effective immediately.
They passed the measure Monday during an emergency meeting of the Pittsburg County Elected Officials, called in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
No COVID-19 cases had been reported in Pittsburg County as of early Monday.
Before voting, county officials discussed several options. They rejected the possibility of entirely closing the courthouse, choosing to go instead with restricted access — except for emergencies.
The resolution restricts access to all county buildings "with emergency access by appointment only, effective immediately, to remain in effect until further notice to help protect the citizens of Pittsburg County, Oklahoma."
Those who believe their need to enter the courthouse or any other county building qualifies as an emergency are directed to contact the county official with whom they wish to meet to see if they can make an appointment. Pittsburg County Commission Clerk Sandra Crenshaw prepared a list of officials, and how they can be contacted, to post on the courthouse door.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan had suggested the posting of contact information for county officials on the courthouse door.
"It's one thing to close the courthouse for one day," he said. With the longer closure, those who are not allowed to enter the courthouse need to be able to contact a county official if they believe their situation is an emergency, he maintained.
Those entering the courthouse were already required to have their temperature checked to make sure they do not have fever. Access to the main courthouse is limited to the handicapped entrance.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said all county employees were still working as of Monday.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said "We want to take care of our employees, but we don't want to break the economy." Any county employees who are sick should stay home, he said.
During the meeting, some county officials with courthouse offices discussed sending some of their their staff home. Smith said not all county employees have the ability to work from home, because they are not tied-in to the necessary equipment.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan suggested breaking some staffs into group A and Group B, alternating when they come into work.
"If somebody gets infected, you don't lose all your staff," he said.
Meanwhile, a new window with a drop slot was expected to be installed this week in front of the District 18 District Attorney's Office, so those needing to make payments to the district attorney's office or other county offices could still have a means of doing so.
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford said those needing to make payments to her office could pay by mail, online, or over the phone, by calling 918-423-4859.
Other county officials were also working on payment methods to their offices.
All county elected officials signed off on the courthouse closure resolution, including:
• County Commission Chairman/District 1Commissioner Charlie Rogers
• District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith
• District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman
• District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan
• Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris
• County Clerk Hope Trammell
• Court Clerk Cindy Ledford
• County Assessor Michelle Fields
• County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler
• District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan
• Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
