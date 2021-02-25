Officials praise long hours, hard work of city employees

McAlester city employees worked long hours in freezing temperatures to clear roads, help restore water service, assist stranded motorists and do myriad other tasks during the recent winter storm and its aftermath.
During this week's city council meeting, officials praised their efforts.
"I think everybody's aware we've had a couple of weeks of pretty trying weather," said City Manager Pete Stasiak.
"When the ice storm hit, police responded to 107 accidents in the city," Stasiak said.
Police, fire department personnel and EMTs assisted 104 stalled vehicles, he said — and that's counting only the calls that came into dispatch and doesn't include those officers spotted on their own.
Another 417 callers reported water leaks, Stasiak said. Water meters had to be turned off for repairs.
"We had two meter readers to respond to 417 breaks," Stasiak said. Utility crews were busy assisting with repairs on the larger water transmission lines.
Stasiak gave a shout-out to private contractors who responded to the city's request for assistance and worked with the city's utility maintenance department.
"I think everybody can understand how much water we're losing in the system," Stasiak said.
"It was a monumental effort," he said, also recognizing the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management.
"They've been there since last March," Stasiak said, referring to efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Emergency Management and the McAlester Fire Department teamed up to ensure McAlester Regional Health Center had water during the extreme weather.
"That happened in conjunction with our fire department; they immediately went to work to make sure the hospital had water," Stasiak said.
He also noted efforts by the city's street department to get ice and snow off the streets.
"These guys went to work and split their crews up, 24 hours a day for seven days," Stasiak said.
He spoke of extreme conditions faced by utility maintenance workers in repairing water line breaks.
"They were jumping into holes at five below zero, with water spraying on them in the middle of the night," said Stasiak.
He said the city's administrative staff helped wherever needed. Some city employees walked the water transmission line from the city's water plant to McAlester looking for leaks in the frigid cold.
"It's five miles from the plant into town," said Stasiak.
Calls to Infrastructure Solutions, a local engineering firm, brought an immediate response.
Stasiak said he was on medical leave when the winter storm hit, so Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin took the lead.
"I want to thank Toni Ervin," Stasiak said. "She coordinated all the efforts at City Hall" and did "a phenomenal job," he said.
"We have 210 extremely talented employees," Stasiak said. "It was amazing to watch them jump into this.
"That's how we got through this," he said.
"What do you say? You say 'thank you' as many times as you can," he added.
City councilors also thanked city workers.
Prior to the meeting, city Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo recognized everyone from dispatchers to road crews.
"I think we went through 400 tons of salt and gravel," she said. "They ran for 24 hours on shifts." Utility maintenance crews have worked every day since last Monday, she said.
"They've been assisted by a wide variety of departments. It's been a tremendous effort by workers."
Mayor John Browne thanked city employees as well.
"They do an incredible job. A lot of them don't get the appreciation they deserve from the public," he said.
People don't think about the importance of having roads cleared so they can get to the hospital in a crisis, said Browne.
"If that's not done, people die," the mayor said. He said some employees have put in 18-hour days.
"Even though it's been a long process, we've had progress every day," said Browne.
"It's getting better."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.